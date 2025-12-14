FanDuel Promo Code for NFL Week 15: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets
No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this exclusive welcome offer for NFL Week 15 action on Dec. 14. New users can bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets if their wager wins on Sunday's loaded slate. With playoff implications on the line across multiple games, including the Bills visiting the Patriots and the Cowboys hosting the Vikings, this weekend presents excellent betting opportunities alongside top sportsbook promos.
FanDuel promo code offer details for Week 15 NFL games
This FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no special code to activate. New customers simply need to register, deposit at least $5, and place their first $5 wager on any available market. If that initial bet wins, FanDuel awards $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
The terms and conditions include several important details:
- You must register through a qualifying link and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Place a $5 real money wager on any betting market, including NFL Week 15 games.
- Bonus bets are awarded only if your initial wager wins.
- Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.
- When using bonus bets, only the winnings (not the bonus amount) are returned if successful.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Bills to cover the spread against the Patriots and win, you receive your original winnings plus $150 in bonus bets. If you lose that initial wager, no bonus bets are awarded. When using your $150 bonus on a +100 odds market and winning, you collect $150 in withdrawable cash rather than $300 total.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for NFL Week 15
Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few simple steps before Sunday's kickoffs. The registration process ensures you're ready to bet on marquee matchups like Packers at Broncos or Lions at Rams.
- Register for a new FanDuel account using a qualifying link on this page.
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app when prompted during registration.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred banking method.
- Place a $5 real money wager on any available betting market, including NFL Week 15 games.
- If your bet wins, receive $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
Your bonus funds remain valid for seven days after issuance, giving you flexibility to use them across multiple games. Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users
FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds boosts for current customers beyond this welcome offer. These regular promotions often feature profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special NFL betting markets that complement your wagering experience. Check the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app to discover the latest FanDuel promo codes and bonus opportunities available throughout the season.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
- FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.
NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.