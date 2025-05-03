FanDuel Racing Promo Code: Unlock a $500 No-Sweat Bet for the Kentucky Derby
The 2025 Kentucky Derby takes center stage today at Churchill Downs, the legendary home of the Run for the Roses.
If you’re looking for where to bet on the Kentucky Derby, the latest FanDuel Racing promo features a $500 no-sweat first bet. It’s one of the top Kentucky Derby promos available this year.
Place your first wager, and if it doesn’t win, FanDuel Racing will refund your entire stake in Racing Credits, up to $500.
What you need to know about the FanDuel Racing promo
FanDuel Racing’s welcome offer is simple and generous, and no FanDuel Racing promo code is required. As a new user, sign up and place a wager on the 2025 Kentucky Derby. If your first bet isn’t a winner, you’ll be reimbursed up to $500 in Racing Credit.
Keep in mind that you cannot withdraw Racing Credit and you must use your bonus within seven days of it being issued. It’s valid exclusively for horse racing and cannot be transferred to other FanDuel platforms, such as sportsbook or casino. If your initial bet wins, you’ll collect your payout as usual, and the bonus won’t apply.
More FanDuel Racing offers for all users
FanDuel Racing features a variety of promotions in addition to its welcome bonus. Check out these Kentucky Derby specials:
Race of the Day
Opt in and place a win bet on the featured Race of the Day. If your horse finishes second or third, you’ll receive up to $5 back in bonus bets, giving you a second chance at cashing in.
Money Back Special
On select races, you can get a refund if your winning bet just misses. If your horse finishes second or third, you’ll earn up to $10 back in bonus bets. To qualify, races must have at least six starters (eight for third-place coverage).
How to claim a $500 no-sweat first bet from FanDuel Racing
Claim your welcome offer by following these steps:
- Create your account: Click any link on this page to begin creating your FanDuel Racing account. Enter your personal details and download either the FanDuel app or the FanDuel Racing app to complete verification.
- Deposit: Choose a payment method and fund your account to activate the promotion.
- Place your initial wager: Wager on any horse race of your choice.
- Claim your bonus: If your first bet loses, you’ll receive up to $500 in Racing Credits. Remember, credits expire after seven days.
Where can I bet on the Kentucky Derby in the US?
First-time bettors can access horse racing wagers using the FanDuel Sportsbook app in these states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NY, OH, PA, VA, WV, WY.
You can also place horse racing bets on the FanDuel Racing app in AR, AZ, CA, CO, DE, FL, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MT, ND, NH, NY, NM, OH, OR, PA, RI, SD, VA, WA, WV, WY.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.