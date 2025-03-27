March Madness Betting Promos: Get up to $1.9K in Bonuses + 10 Profit Boosts for Sweet 16
The Sweet 16 has been determined, and half of those teams will hit the hard court today with Elite Eight dreams in mind. New sports bettors can lock in some generous March Madness betting promos from BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, FanDuel and DraftKings to get in on the action. Read below for more information.
Best March Madness betting promos
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
BetMGM
SI1500
Caesars Sportsbook
SICZRDYW
FanDuel
Claim $200 without code
DraftKings
Claim $200 without code
BetMGM bonus code: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets
Punch in our exclusive BetMGM bonus code SI1500 for up to $1,500 in bonus bets after your initial wager. If your bet loses, you’ll receive 100% of your wager back in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Here’s how to do it:
- To be eligible, deposit a minimum of $10 and place a real-money wager on any sports event.
Winning your bet will not trigger the welcome bonus.
- If you lose a bet under $50, you’ll receive a bonus bet that matches your loss. For bets over $50, you’ll get five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake.
- You’ll have seven days to use your bonus bets before they expire, and any unused credits will be taken from your account.
- This promotion is available during the entire March Madness period.
The BetMGM bonus code offer provides the largest sportsbook welcome bonus during March Madness. Whether your initial wager is big or small you'll receive your entire stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500, if you lose.
Use BetMGM bonus code SI1500 for up to $1,500 in bonus bets - CLAIM NOW
This BetMGM offer is available to first-time customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. This offer is not available to bettors in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Bet $1 to double your winnings on next 10 bets
Our Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW will earn you 10 profit boost tokens, each worth a 100% boost, when you make your initial wager with Caesars Sportsbook. Here’s how it works:
- Make a deposit of at least $10 and place a minimum $1 wager on any sports market.
- Once your wager is placed, you’ll receive 10 profit boost tokens, each giving you a 100% profit increase.
- Your bet must be on odds of -10000 or longer, and the same applies to wagers made with profit boost tokens.
- Each token allows you to bet up to $25 and earn a maximum of $2,500.
- Profit boost tokens will expire 14 days after they’re issued.
- This March Madness promotion concludes at 11:59 PM ET on April 15, 2025.
Caesars Sportsbook’s March Madness offer gives you ample time to use your tokens. Sit back, do your research, and enjoy the action.
Bet $1 and double your winnings on your next 10 bets at Caesars Sportsbook - CLAIM NOW
This Caesars Sportsbook promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
FanDuel promo code: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if you win
FanDuel is dishing out $200 in bonus bets to new users. There’s one caveat — you must win your first wager. Here are the details:
- Click the link below to register with FanDuel. Be sure to download the app to complete your sign-up and claim your welcome bonus.
- To receive $200 in bonus bets, you must win your first $5 wager.
- There are no odds restrictions for this offer.
- Your FanDuel bonus bets will expire seven days after they’re credited to your account.
- This FanDuel March Madness promotion ends at 11:59 PM ET on April 7, 2025.
Remember, you have to win your initial wager. Scour the odds board for the shortest odds you can find, because there are no odds restrictions.
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets from FanDuel if you win - CLAIM NOW
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly
There is no DraftKings promo code required to claim this offer, and the bonus is guaranteed with a $5 initial bet. Here’s how it works:
- To activate the offer, you must make a minimum deposit of $5 and place a $5 wager.
- Your bonus will consist of eight $25 bonus bets.
- You don't need to win your first $5 wager to receive the $200 in bonus bets.
- Your bonus bets will expire seven days after they’re credited.
- This DraftKings promotion ends at 11:59 PM ET on March 30, 2025.
Try to hook a big fish with your initial wager since your $200 in bonus bets are fully guaranteed.
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly from DraftKings - CLAIM NOW
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Can you bet on March Madness in the US?
Yes; however, some states have restrictions on college player props and local squads. Look for details in your state in the table below.
Compare the best March Madness betting promos
There’s no reason to settle for one welcome bonus when you can claim four. Click on any of the links below to activate up to $1,900 in bonus bets and 10 profit boost tokens from BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, FanDuel, and DraftKings.
BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook
FanDuel
DraftKings
March Madness betting promo
Promo code
SI1500
SICZRDYW
No code required
No code required
Bonus form
1 or 5 bonus bets
10 100% profit boost tokens
$200 in bonus bets
Eight $25 bonus bets
Minimum deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.