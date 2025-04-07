SI

March Madness Betting Promos: Get up to $1,900 in Bonus Bets and 10 100% Profit Boosts for National Championship

Brian Giuffra

Betting Promos
Betting Promos / Sports Illustrated

A national title is on the line tonight in San Antonio, with No. 1 seeded Houston and Florida going head-to-head in a clash of college basketball titans.

Before locking in your final bets, claim the top March Madness betting promos from BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, FanDuel, and DraftKings.

Best March Madness betting promos

Sportsbook

Welcome Bonus

Promo Code

BetMGM

Up to $1,500 in bonus bets

SI1500

Caesars Sportsbook

Bet $1, double your winnings on next 10 bets

SICZRDYW

FanDuel

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if you win

Claim $200 without code

DraftKings

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly

Claim $150 without code

BetMGM bonus code: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets

Place your first real-money bet with BetMGM, and if it loses, the sportsbook will refund your full stake. Here’s how you can use BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

  • As a new BetMGM user, deposit at least $10 into your account and place a wager on any sports betting market.
  • If your bet wins, you won’t receive a bonus.
  • If your bet loses, you’ll get your full stake back — up to $1,500 — in bonus bets.
  • For losing bets under $50, you’ll receive a single bonus bet.
  • If you wager more than $50, BetMGM will issue five bonus bets of equal value, each worth 20% of your lost wager.
  • Bonus bets expire seven days after being credited to your account.
  • This BetMGM promotion runs through the national championship game.

Among the top March Madness betting offers, BetMGM’s welcome bonus is the most valuable, providing up to $1,500 in second-chance bets and multiple opportunities to win.

Use BetMGM bonus code SI1500 for up to $1,500 in bonus bets - CLAIM NOW

This BetMGM offer is available to first-time customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. This offer is not available to bettors in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Bet $1, get 10 100% profit boosts

Use our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW to double your winnings on your first 10 bets. Before you get started, here’s what you need to know:

  • Deposit at least $10 and place a bet on any sports market.
  • Caesars will provide 10 profit boost tokens, each increasing your potential payout by 100%.
  • Eligible bets must have odds of –10000 or longer.
  • Each token allows a maximum wager of $25, with potential winnings capped at $2,500.
  • Profit boost tokens expire 14 days after being issued.
  • This March Madness promotion ends on April 15, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET.

Caesars Sportsbook’s March Madness promo is perfect for bettors who want to maximize their perks over multiple wagers. With profit boost tokens, you can keep the excitement going well into April.

Bet $1 and double your winnings on your next 10 bets at Caesars Sportsbook - CLAIM NOW

This Caesars Sportsbook promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

FanDuel promo code: Bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets if you win

New FanDuel customers can claim $250 in bonus bets by signing up and winning their first $5 wager. Here are the details:

  • No promo code is required to access this FanDuel welcome offer.
  • Click or tap a link on this page to start the registration process on the FanDuel website. You’ll then be prompted to download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to complete registration and claim your bonus.
  • Your $250 bonus is only awarded if your first $5 wager wins.
  • There are no odds restrictions for this promotion.
  • Bonus bets must be used within seven days of being credited to your account.
  • This FanDuel March Madness betting promo expires on April 7, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET.

For the best chance at securing your bonus, consider avoiding underdogs and placing your first bet on a strong favorite.

Bet $5 and get $250 in bonus bets from FanDuel if you win - CLAIM NOW

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly

DraftKings is offering new customers a straightforward way to claim $150 in bonus bets before the national championship game. Here’s what you need to know:

  • You must sign up as a new DraftKings user and complete your identity verification.
  • Deposit at least $5 into your account.
  • Place a $5 wager, and regardless of the outcome, you’ll receive six $25 bonus bets.
  • Bonus bets must be used within seven days.
  • This DraftKings March Madness promotion expires on April 13, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET.

Since you don’t need to win your first bet to earn the bonus, consider wagering on a long shot for a chance at a bigger payout. 

Bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets instantly from DraftKings - CLAIM NOW

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Can you bet on March Madness in the US?

Yes, you can bet on March Madness in the U.S. Reference the table below to see if there are any restrictions in your state.

bet
Legal States / Sports Illustrated

Compare the best March Madness betting promos

Four generous March Madness betting promos are up for grabs ahead of tonight’s national championship game. Here’s how each offer stacks up:

BetMGM

Caesars Sportsbook

FanDuel

DraftKings

March Madness betting promo

Up to $1,500 in bonus bets

Bet $1, double your winnings on next 10 bets

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if you win

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if you win

Promo code

SI1500

SICZRDYW

No code required

No code required

Bonus form

1 or 5 bonus bets

10 100% profit boost tokens

$200 in bonus bets

Six $25 bonus bets

Minimum deposit

$10

$10

$5

$5

Minimum bet

N/A

$1

$5

$5

Days to use bonus

7 days

14 days

7 days

7 days

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Brian Giuffra
BRIAN GIUFFRA

Brian Giuffra is the VP of Betting Content at Minute Media and has been with the company since 2016. He's a fan of the Knicks, Giants, wine and bourbon, usually consuming them in that order.

Home/Betting Promo