March Madness Betting Promos: Get up to $1,900 in Bonus Bets and 10 100% Profit Boosts for National Championship
A national title is on the line tonight in San Antonio, with No. 1 seeded Houston and Florida going head-to-head in a clash of college basketball titans.
Before locking in your final bets, claim the top March Madness betting promos from BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, FanDuel, and DraftKings.
Best March Madness betting promos
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
BetMGM
SI1500
Caesars Sportsbook
SICZRDYW
FanDuel
Claim $200 without code
DraftKings
Claim $150 without code
BetMGM bonus code: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets
Place your first real-money bet with BetMGM, and if it loses, the sportsbook will refund your full stake. Here’s how you can use BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets.
- As a new BetMGM user, deposit at least $10 into your account and place a wager on any sports betting market.
- If your bet wins, you won’t receive a bonus.
- If your bet loses, you’ll get your full stake back — up to $1,500 — in bonus bets.
- For losing bets under $50, you’ll receive a single bonus bet.
- If you wager more than $50, BetMGM will issue five bonus bets of equal value, each worth 20% of your lost wager.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after being credited to your account.
- This BetMGM promotion runs through the national championship game.
Among the top March Madness betting offers, BetMGM’s welcome bonus is the most valuable, providing up to $1,500 in second-chance bets and multiple opportunities to win.
Use BetMGM bonus code SI1500 for up to $1,500 in bonus bets - CLAIM NOW
This BetMGM offer is available to first-time customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. This offer is not available to bettors in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Bet $1, get 10 100% profit boosts
Use our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW to double your winnings on your first 10 bets. Before you get started, here’s what you need to know:
- Deposit at least $10 and place a bet on any sports market.
- Caesars will provide 10 profit boost tokens, each increasing your potential payout by 100%.
- Eligible bets must have odds of –10000 or longer.
- Each token allows a maximum wager of $25, with potential winnings capped at $2,500.
- Profit boost tokens expire 14 days after being issued.
- This March Madness promotion ends on April 15, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET.
Caesars Sportsbook’s March Madness promo is perfect for bettors who want to maximize their perks over multiple wagers. With profit boost tokens, you can keep the excitement going well into April.
Bet $1 and double your winnings on your next 10 bets at Caesars Sportsbook - CLAIM NOW
This Caesars Sportsbook promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
FanDuel promo code: Bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets if you win
New FanDuel customers can claim $250 in bonus bets by signing up and winning their first $5 wager. Here are the details:
- No promo code is required to access this FanDuel welcome offer.
- Click or tap a link on this page to start the registration process on the FanDuel website. You’ll then be prompted to download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to complete registration and claim your bonus.
- Your $250 bonus is only awarded if your first $5 wager wins.
- There are no odds restrictions for this promotion.
- Bonus bets must be used within seven days of being credited to your account.
- This FanDuel March Madness betting promo expires on April 7, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET.
For the best chance at securing your bonus, consider avoiding underdogs and placing your first bet on a strong favorite.
Bet $5 and get $250 in bonus bets from FanDuel if you win - CLAIM NOW
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly
DraftKings is offering new customers a straightforward way to claim $150 in bonus bets before the national championship game. Here’s what you need to know:
- You must sign up as a new DraftKings user and complete your identity verification.
- Deposit at least $5 into your account.
- Place a $5 wager, and regardless of the outcome, you’ll receive six $25 bonus bets.
- Bonus bets must be used within seven days.
- This DraftKings March Madness promotion expires on April 13, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET.
Since you don’t need to win your first bet to earn the bonus, consider wagering on a long shot for a chance at a bigger payout.
Bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets instantly from DraftKings - CLAIM NOW
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Can you bet on March Madness in the US?
Yes, you can bet on March Madness in the U.S. Reference the table below to see if there are any restrictions in your state.
Compare the best March Madness betting promos
Four generous March Madness betting promos are up for grabs ahead of tonight’s national championship game. Here’s how each offer stacks up:
BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook
FanDuel
DraftKings
March Madness betting promo
Promo code
SI1500
SICZRDYW
No code required
No code required
Bonus form
1 or 5 bonus bets
10 100% profit boost tokens
$200 in bonus bets
Six $25 bonus bets
Minimum deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.