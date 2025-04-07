March Madness DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on the National Championship Game & Get $150 in Bonus Bets
The stage is set for college basketball’s biggest showdown. Houston and Florida have fought through the madness and are now just one win away from glory.
DraftKings is giving new users a slam-dunk offer — bet $5 and score $150 in bonus bets, guaranteed. No DraftKings promo code is needed.
What you need to know about the DraftKings March Madness offer
Make sure you keep these important details in mind:
- No DraftKings promo code is needed to claim this offer.
- A minimum deposit and $5 wager are required.
- You can bet on any available sports betting market, and regardless of the outcome, you’ll receive six $25 bonus bets.
- Bonus bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn.
- You can claim this promo until 11:59 PM ET on April 13, 2025.
You don’t need to win your first DraftKings bet to claim your $150 in bonus bets. Why not place that $5 wager on an underdog or longshot to make the most of this offer?
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More DraftKings offers for all users
The DraftKings ‘Promos’ section is the best place to find all the latest NCAAB offers. Be sure to claim available boosts, same-game parlay (SGP) tokens, and any other available perks before you place your bets.
How to claim $150 in bonus bets from DraftKings
Follow the steps below to claim DraftKings’ terrific March Madness promo:
- Register: Click on any link on this page to visit DraftKings and complete your registration.
- Make a deposit: Fund your account with at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Place a bet: Bet $5 on the national championship game or any available sports market, to unlock your bonus — win or lose the bonus bets are yours.
- Use your bonus: You’ll receive six $25 bonus bets instantly. Make sure to use them within seven days before they expire.
Can you bet on March Madness in the US?
Sports betting on March Madness is available across the U.S., though each state may have its own set of rules. Refer to the table below to find out how your state handles college sports wagers.
Compare March Madness betting promos
Take advantage of additional bonus bets and enhanced profits from leading sportsbooks like BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel.
BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook
FanDuel
DraftKings
March Madness betting promo
Promo code
SI1500
SICZRDYW
No code required
No code required
Bonus form
1 or 5 bonus bets
10 100% profit boost tokens
$200 in bonus bets
Six $25 bonus bets
Minimum deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
