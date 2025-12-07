Missouri Sportsbook Promos: How to Unlock Up to $4,715 in Welcome Offers
As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to host the Houston Texans in a crucial Sunday matchup, Missouri sports fans can take advantage of the best Missouri sportsbook promos available. The Chiefs (6-6) face a must-win situation to keep their playoff hopes alive, while the Texans (7-5) look to continue their four-game winning streak.
Patrick Mahomes acknowledged the unique challenge facing Kansas City this season. "I don't know if we've been in this situation this early in the season," Mahomes said. The Chiefs trail both Houston and Pittsburgh in the playoff hunt and are two games behind the Bills for the final playoff spot in the AFC, making Sunday's game critical for their postseason aspirations.
Pre-launch bonus
Promo Code
Min. Deposit
DraftKings
No code required
$5
BetMGM
SI1500
$10
FanDuel
No code required
$5
Fanatics Sportsbook
No code required
$10
Caesars Sportsbook
SIBONUSMO
$5
bet365
Bet $5, get $365 win or lose
No code required
$10
theScore Bet
Bet $10, get $100 in bonus bets if you win
No code required
$10
Top Missouri Sportsbook Welcome Offers
DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus Bets
New Missouri customers can claim one of the most generous welcome offers with the DraftKings Missouri promo code. This offer requires no promo code and delivers $300 in bonus bets instantly after placing your first $5 wager. Win or lose, DraftKings provides twelve $25 bonus bets within 72 hours of your qualifying bet.
Key terms include a $5 minimum deposit and first bet requirement. The $300 in bonus bets expire after seven days, and the stake is removed from any bonus bet payouts. This offer excludes customers who claimed the pre-launch signup bonus and expires January 4, 2026.
How to Claim DraftKings Offer
Register for a new DraftKings account by providing personal information and confirming your identity. Make a minimum $5 deposit to fund your account. Place your first $5 wager on any sports market, including the Texans vs Chiefs game. Receive your $300 in bonus bets automatically, regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses.
BetMGM Sportsbook: First Bet Up to $1,500 Back
The BetMGM Missouri bonus code "SI1500" offers new customers protection on their first wager up to $1,500. If your initial bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets. For wagers over $50, you receive five separate bonus bets worth 20% of your qualifying wager each.
This offer requires a $10 minimum deposit and applies to any sports market. Bonus bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn directly. You must use each bonus bet to generate withdrawable winnings, with the bonus amount excluded from payouts.
How to Claim BetMGM Offer
Create a new BetMGM account using bonus code "SI1500" during registration. Provide required personal information and verify your identity with a driver's license. Deposit at least $10 to activate your welcome bonus. Place your first real money wager on any market, and if it loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake up to $1,500.
FanDuel Sportsbook: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus Bets
The FanDuel Missouri promo code is not required for this straightforward welcome bonus. New Missouri customers who bet $5 receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours, win or lose. This offer matches DraftKings' generosity while requiring the same minimal qualifying wager.
You must download the FanDuel app and make a $5 minimum deposit. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after issuance. When using bonus bets, only the winnings are returned, not the bonus amount itself.
How to Claim FanDuel Offer
Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and register for a new account with your personal information. Make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method. Place your first $5 wager on any available market. Your $300 in bonus bets will appear within 72 hours of bet settlement.
Fanatics Sportsbook: Bet $30, Get $300 FanCash
The Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo offers new customers $100 in FanCash daily for three consecutive days. You must wager at least $10 each day on markets with odds of -500 or longer to qualify for each day's reward. This structure provides up to $300 in total FanCash over three days.
FanCash expires seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn directly. You must use FanCash on additional wagers to generate withdrawable winnings. The minimum deposit requirement is $50, higher than most competitors.
How to Claim Fanatics $300 FanCash Offer
Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from your device's app store. Register with your personal information including address, email, date of birth, and phone number. Make a $50 initial deposit using available payment methods like debit cards, bank transfers, or PayPal. Wager at least $10 daily for three consecutive days to earn $100 FanCash each day.
Fanatics Sportsbook: Up to $2,000 FanCash Back
Fanatics offers an alternative welcome bonus providing up to $2,000 in FanCash over 10 consecutive days. New customers who place losing bets receive FanCash equal to their stake, up to $200 per day. This offer requires only $1 minimum daily wagers with odds of -500 or longer.
You must apply the promotion in your bet slip before placing each qualifying wager. Only losing bets generate FanCash rewards, and the minimum deposit is $10. FanCash expires seven days after issuance and follows the same usage restrictions as the three-day offer.
How to Claim Fanatics $2,000 FanCash Offer
Register for Fanatics Sportsbook through their website or mobile app. Complete account verification with your full name, mailing address, email, date of birth, and Social Security number. Make a minimum $10 deposit to activate the bonus. Place daily $1+ wagers with odds of -500 or longer for 10 consecutive days, receiving FanCash equal to losing bet amounts up to $200 daily.
The Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code "SIBONUSMO" offers a unique twist on welcome bonuses. New customers receive $150 in bonus bets only if their first $5 wager wins. This win-only structure differs from other operators but provides substantial value for successful first bets.
Your qualifying wager must have odds of -500 or longer, and you cannot use profit boosts on your first bet. If your bet wins, you receive six $25 bonus bets that must be used within 30 days. The minimum deposit requirement is $5.
How to Claim Caesars Offer
Create a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code "SIBONUSMO" during registration. Provide your personal information including date of birth, email, and residential address. Make a minimum $5 deposit to fund your account. Place a $5 qualifying wager with odds of -500 or longer, and if it wins, receive $150 in bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.