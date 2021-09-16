Alabama vs. Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0, 0-0 SEC) are 14.5-point favorites when they visit the No. 11 Florida Gators (2-0, 0-0 SEC) in a SEC matchup on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The game has an over/under of 59.5.
Odds for Alabama vs. Florida
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Over/Under Insights
- The two teams combine to score 84.5 points per game, 25.0 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 30.5 points per game, 29.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 61.3, 1.8 points above Saturday's over/under of 59.5.
- The 59.5 total in this game is 4.5 points above the 55.0 average total in Gators games this season.
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Alabama has covered the spread on one occasion this year.
- The Crimson Tide have been favored by 14.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- The Crimson Tide put up 29.0 more points per game (46.0) than the Gators surrender (17.0).
- Alabama is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.0 points.
- The Crimson Tide collect 462.5 yards per game, 144.5 more yards than the 318.0 the Gators give up per outing.
- When Alabama amasses over 318.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Crimson Tide have one turnover, two fewer than the Gators have takeaways (3).
Florida Stats and Trends
- Florida is winless against the spread this year.
- The Gators put up 38.5 points per game, 25.0 more than the Crimson Tide give up (13.5).
- Florida is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 13.5 points.
- The Gators collect 368.5 more yards per game (609.5) than the Crimson Tide give up (241.0).
- When Florida churns out over 241.0 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This season the Gators have four turnovers, one fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (5).
Alabama Top Players
- This season, Bryce Young has put up 344 passing yards (344.0 yards per game) while connecting on 27 of 38 passes (71.1% completion percentage), with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.
- Brian Robinson Jr. has taken 12 carries for a team-leading 60 rushing yards (60.0 yards per game).
- So far this year Trey Sanders has run for 41 yards on eight carries (41.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
- Jameson Williams has racked up four receptions for 126 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 126.0 receiving yards per game.
- John Metchie has tacked on six receptions for 76 yards and one touchdown.
- Cameron Latu has collected 43 yards on three receptions with two touchdowns, averaging 43.0 yards per game.
Florida Top Players
- Emory Jones has passed for 113 yards while completing 63% of his throws (17-of-27), with one touchdown and two interceptions (113.0 yards per game). He's also rushed 10 times for 74 yards, averaging 74.0 yards per game.
- Anthony Richardson has taken seven attempts for a team-leading 160 rushing yards (160.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- Malik Davis has run for 104 yards on 14 carries (104.0 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.
- Ja'Markis Weston has hauled in three passes for a team best 44 yards. He averages 44.0 yards per game.
- Rick Wells has chipped in with five catches for 36 yards and one touchdown this year. He puts up 36.0 receiving yards per game.
- This season Dameon Pierce is averaging 25.0 yards per game, with five catches for 25 yards.