The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0, 0-0 SEC) are 14.5-point favorites when they visit the No. 11 Florida Gators (2-0, 0-0 SEC) in a SEC matchup on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The game has an over/under of 59.5.

Odds for Alabama vs. Florida

Favorite Spread Total Alabama -14.5 59.5

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to score 84.5 points per game, 25.0 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 30.5 points per game, 29.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 61.3, 1.8 points above Saturday's over/under of 59.5.

The 59.5 total in this game is 4.5 points above the 55.0 average total in Gators games this season.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Alabama has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

The Crimson Tide have been favored by 14.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

The Crimson Tide put up 29.0 more points per game (46.0) than the Gators surrender (17.0).

Alabama is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.0 points.

The Crimson Tide collect 462.5 yards per game, 144.5 more yards than the 318.0 the Gators give up per outing.

When Alabama amasses over 318.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Crimson Tide have one turnover, two fewer than the Gators have takeaways (3).

Florida Stats and Trends

Florida is winless against the spread this year.

The Gators put up 38.5 points per game, 25.0 more than the Crimson Tide give up (13.5).

Florida is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 13.5 points.

The Gators collect 368.5 more yards per game (609.5) than the Crimson Tide give up (241.0).

When Florida churns out over 241.0 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This season the Gators have four turnovers, one fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (5).

Alabama Top Players

This season, Bryce Young has put up 344 passing yards (344.0 yards per game) while connecting on 27 of 38 passes (71.1% completion percentage), with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Brian Robinson Jr. has taken 12 carries for a team-leading 60 rushing yards (60.0 yards per game).

So far this year Trey Sanders has run for 41 yards on eight carries (41.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Jameson Williams has racked up four receptions for 126 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 126.0 receiving yards per game.

John Metchie has tacked on six receptions for 76 yards and one touchdown.

Cameron Latu has collected 43 yards on three receptions with two touchdowns, averaging 43.0 yards per game.

