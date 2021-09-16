Ole Miss vs. Tulane College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Jul 20, 2021; Hoover, Alabama, USA; Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Matt Corral talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Hyatt Regency Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Tulane Green Wave (1-1) are two-touchdown underdogs on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels (2-0). An over/under of 76 is set in the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. Tulane

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Ole Miss -14 76

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 100.5, is 24.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 50.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 25.5 fewer than the 76 over/under in this contest.

Rebels games have an average total of 69.5 points this season, 6.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 76 over/under in this game is 12.2 points higher than the 63.8 average total in Green Wave games this season.

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

The Rebels have been favored by 14 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

The Rebels rack up 48.5 points per game, 18.5 more than the Green Wave give up per matchup (30.0).

Ole Miss is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.0 points.

The Rebels average 270.5 more yards per game (599.5) than the Green Wave allow per matchup (329.0).

In games that Ole Miss churns out more than 329.0 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Rebels have one turnover, four fewer than the Green Wave have takeaways (5).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ole Miss at SISportsbook.

Tulane Stats and Trends

Tulane has two wins against the spread in two games this season.

The Green Wave have been underdogs by 14 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

The Green Wave score 52.0 points per game, 31.5 more than the Rebels allow (20.5).

Tulane is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.5 points.

The Green Wave average 125.5 more yards per game (490.0) than the Rebels allow (364.5).

In games that Tulane piles up more than 364.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Green Wave have turned the ball over five times this season, one more turnover than the Rebels have forced (4).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Ole Miss Top Players

This year, Matt Corral has recorded 381 passing yards (381.0 yards per game) while going 22-for-32 (68.8% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and zero interceptions. He has added 55 rushing yards on 12 carries with one touchdown, averaging 55.0 yards per game.

Snoop Conner has taken eight carries for a team-leading 60 rushing yards (60.0 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

Dontario Drummond has grabbed nine passes for a team best 177 yards with one touchdown. He averages 177.0 yards per game.

Jonathan Mingo has tacked on two receptions for 55 yards.

Jerrion Ealy is averaging 51.0 yards per game, racking up three receptions for 51 yards.

Tulane Top Players