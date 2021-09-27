NFL Betting Monday Night Football Week 3: Eagles at Cowboys

Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season concludes on Monday night when Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys play host to Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. Thus far, underdogs are 8-6 ATS with outright upsets by New Orleans, Los Angeles Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers. Can the Eagles become the seventh underdog to earn a straight-up victory? On the season, underdogs continue to lead the way posting a 29-17 ATS record.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys

Spread : Philadelphia Eagles +3 (-105) | Dallas Cowboys -3 (-115)

Philadelphia Eagles +3 (-105) | Dallas Cowboys -3 (-115) Moneyline : Philadelphia (+140) | Dallas (-175)

Philadelphia (+140) | Dallas (-175) Total : 51.5– Over (-110) | Under 51.5 (-110)

51.5– Over (-110) | Under 51.5 (-110) Public (Spread) Betting Percentages : PHI 39% | DAL 61%

PHI 39% | DAL 61% Game Info : Monday September 27, 2021 8:15 pm EST | ESPN

Monday September 27, 2021 8:15 pm EST | ESPN Public Betting : 61% of money on Dallas

: 61% of money on Dallas Line Move: Cowboys -3.5 to -3

The line has ticked down since its opening in favor of Dallas (1-1 SU; 2-0 ATS) as 3.5-point favorites over Philadelphia (1-1 SU; 1-1 ATS) at SI Sportsbook to a line now only reflecting a full field goal demand.

All bettors need to be cognizant that Dallas has dominated their NFC East rival over the last five years. In fact, since 2016, Dallas has been 4-1 SU and ATS against Philadelphia, playing at AT&T Stadium.

Dallas, who came up just short in the season opener against Tampa Bay in Week 1, bounced back last Sunday with a 20-17 road win over the Chargers as three-point underdogs. The Cowboys running game was dominant in the win over Los Angeles with 198 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground. On the other side of the ball, Philadelphia lost 17-11 in the home opener against San Francisco as three-point underdogs. Jalen Hurts threw for only 190 yards and no touchdowns but led the club in rushing with 82 yards and a score.

My projections have wideout Cee Dee Lamb and Amari Cooper being the two players to see significant volume in the passing game running routes for Dak Prescott. Cooper has historically dominated the Eagles while a member of the Cowboys, averaging 148 yards per game since joining the team in 2018. However, the star wide receiver could struggle to match that kind of production on Monday night as he heads into the contest nursing a rib injury. Expect Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard to have solid games against an Eagles' run defense that allows an average of 120.5 rushing yards over the first two weeks. Elliott, who has produced 789 rushing yards in eight career games against the Eagles, has an any-time touchdown market of -125 on SI Sportsbook I would suggest backing.

Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles will likely lean on the arm and legs of second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts who is off to an excellent start of 2021, completing 67.2% of his passes. Rookie wideout DeVonta Smith leads with 15 targets in the first two weeks, and that trend will likely continue against the Cowboys. I would suggest backing Smith’s any-time touchdown at +180 on SI Sportsbook. This week, the Eagles received a tough blow on defense when it was learned that Pro Bowl defensive end Brandon Graham suffered a season-ending torn Achilles injury.

The winner of Monday’s game will earn early sole possession of first place in the NFC East. Dallas is 5-2 SU over their last seven games against the Eagles, including three consecutive wins at AT&T Stadium. This Cowboys offense is operating in peak form and last week’s gutty road win over the Chargers showed that this team could be on the verge of a big season thanks to the plethora of offensive talent.

SI BET: Dallas -3 (-115)

Any-time touchdown player prop bets: Elliott (-125); Smith (+180)

SI BET REVIEW

Last Monday, we cashed our Green Bay -11.5 wager when the Packers beat the Lions, 35-17. We will again look to back the home team!

2021 SI Betting NFL Football: 7-7 ATS & Props

2020 SI Betting NFL Football: 72-58-1 ATS (55%)

