October 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Week 6 Thursday Night Football Betting Preview
Week 6 Thursday Night Football Betting Preview
Publish date:

College Football Week 7 Best Bets: Composite Ratings Pick the Winners

The composite is ready to get back on track toward profitability this weekend.
Author:

Time does fly, and after this week we’ll be more or less halfway through the season.

The Composite has hovered more or less around 46%. That’s almost bang-on what the win rate against the spread is if you only took favorites. Only home dogs have a significant percentage advantage winning against the spread in 2021 at 55%.

Let that be your guide, in addition to our picks which over the back-half of the season will get back on track toward profitability (assuming all odds are -110 and all bets are the same unit size).

What’s interesting this week is there are much fewer games than usual that the Composite spits out that are three or more points off the line, which means the numbers are tightening across the board.

We’ll see after Saturday’s done which side the Composite falls on.

Last week: 24-27-0 47%
Season: 121-142-3 46.2%

Check out the odds at SI Sportsbook

Texas A&M Aggies punter Nik Constantinou (95) celebrates Texas A&M Aggies place kicker Seth Small (47) 28 yard game game winning field goal against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the fourth quarter

Composite Best Bets

DOWNLOAD: PDF or VIEW AS WEBPAGE

SI Recommends

The process behind the picks is briefly explained in my Week 1 column. Most of the time, the computer spits out something within one or two points of the real line (and at that point, sharp plays and whale plays are what’s moving the line anyway). But if the computer gives something more than three points, it’s worth a second look.

Favorites

-Rutgers (-2) over Northwestern
-Texas A&M (-8.5) over Missouri
-Troy (-7.5) over Texas State
-Pitt (-4.5) over Virginia Tech
-Texas Tech (-16.5) over Kansas
-Iowa State (-6.5) over Kansas State

Dogs

-Miami (+7) over UNC
-Kent State (+6.5) over Western Michigan
-TCU (+13.5) over Oklahoma

The Big Dogs

-UCF (+21) over Cincinnati
-Hawaii (+14) over Nevada

More Betting:

NLDS Game 5 Betting Preview
Bucs-Eagles Player Props
NBA MVP Betting Primer

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter: SI.com/newsletters

YOU MAY LIKE

Texas A&M Aggies punter Nik Constantinou (95) celebrates Texas A&M Aggies place kicker Seth Small (47) 28 yard game game winning field goal against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the fourth quarter
Play
Betting

College Football Week 7 Best Bets: Composite Ratings Pick the Winners

The composite is ready to get back on track toward profitability this weekend.

Colin Kaepernick gets inducted into the Nevada Sports Hall of Fame.
NFL

Kaepernick Says He Still Trains to Take a Team to SB Again

Colin Kaepernick hasn't played in the NFL since 2016 but led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2013.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino speaking at an event.
Soccer

FIFA President Compares Biennial World Cup to Super Bowl

FIFA head Gianni Infantino said that the World Cup's prestige lies in its quality, explaining "you have the Super Bowl every year."

USMNT star Tyler Adams
Soccer

LIVE: USMNT Seeks to Rebound in Qualifying vs. Costa Rica

The U.S. looks to bounce back from defeat in Panama when it hosts Costa Rica in a key World Cup qualifier in Columbus. Follow along here.

luka-doncic-mavericks-green
Play
Betting

2021 NBA MVP Betting Primer: Making the Case for the Top Four Betting Candidates

Luka Dončić has the best odds to win his first MVP Award, but Kevin Durant and other veterans are looking to add to their collection.

Brett Favre
NFL

Auditor: Brett Favre Owes Almost $1M in Welfare Fraud Case

A Mississippi auditor is calling for the ex-NFL great to pay back the $828,000 he promised to pay back or face legal action.

carl-nassib-raiders
NFL

Carl Nassib Takes Personal Day Amid Gruden Fallout

Raiders GM Mike Mayock said Nassib, the league's only openly gay active player, had "a lot to process" after Gruden's resignation.

iowa-wrestling
College

Growth of Women’s Wrestling Leads to First D-I Program

Already one of the top schools for men’s wrestling, Iowa is the perfect place to put women’s wrestling on a major stage with the sport’s first D-I team.