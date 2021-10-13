College Football Week 7 Best Bets: Composite Ratings Pick the Winners

Time does fly, and after this week we’ll be more or less halfway through the season.

The Composite has hovered more or less around 46%. That’s almost bang-on what the win rate against the spread is if you only took favorites. Only home dogs have a significant percentage advantage winning against the spread in 2021 at 55%.

Let that be your guide, in addition to our picks which over the back-half of the season will get back on track toward profitability (assuming all odds are -110 and all bets are the same unit size).

What’s interesting this week is there are much fewer games than usual that the Composite spits out that are three or more points off the line, which means the numbers are tightening across the board.

We’ll see after Saturday’s done which side the Composite falls on.

Last week: 24-27-0 47%

Season: 121-142-3 46.2%

Check out the odds at SI Sportsbook

Thomas Shea/USA TODAY Sports

Composite Best Bets

DOWNLOAD: PDF or VIEW AS WEBPAGE

The process behind the picks is briefly explained in my Week 1 column. Most of the time, the computer spits out something within one or two points of the real line (and at that point, sharp plays and whale plays are what’s moving the line anyway). But if the computer gives something more than three points, it’s worth a second look.

Favorites

-Rutgers (-2) over Northwestern

-Texas A&M (-8.5) over Missouri

-Troy (-7.5) over Texas State

-Pitt (-4.5) over Virginia Tech

-Texas Tech (-16.5) over Kansas

-Iowa State (-6.5) over Kansas State

Dogs



-Miami (+7) over UNC

-Kent State (+6.5) over Western Michigan

-TCU (+13.5) over Oklahoma

The Big Dogs

-UCF (+21) over Cincinnati

-Hawaii (+14) over Nevada

More Betting:

• NLDS Game 5 Betting Preview

• Bucs-Eagles Player Props

• NBA MVP Betting Primer

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter: SI.com/newsletters