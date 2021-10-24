October 24, 2021
FANTASY
Week 7 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Publish date:

Winners Club: DFS Picks, Start/Sit Advice and Player Props for NFL Sunday

Injuries are piling up during a brutal bye week. See which players are active in the injury report.
Author:

Welcome to another NFL Sunday. Chances are someone on your team is on bye, so you’re going to want to keep reading to set your lineup accordingly with the latest injury news and player rankings from our fantasy analysts.

And congratulations to fans of the Braves and Astros, who saw their teams advance to the World Series over the weekend. The series begins Tuesday night in Houston and we’ll have coverage on SI Betting leading up to the game.

Who’s in and Who’s Out

The bye week is keeping more fantasy stars out of lineups than injuries are, but there are still banged-up contributors who will miss this week. Giants running back Saquon Barkley is out yet again and Raiders tight end Darren Waller was a late add to the injury report. See which other players are out, active and still questionable for Week 7 action.

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Winners Club Live Stream and Twitter Takeover: Ask Your Start/Sit Questions

Join Michael Fabiano and Jennifer Piacenti on their weekly live stream on Facebook or YouTube to have your last-minute lineup questions answered and find out what their best bets are for Sunday’s games. And starting at 11:30 a.m. ET on @SI_Fantasy, I’ll be doing a Twitter takeover to answer your start/sit questions.

Essential Reading

Staff NFL Picks: Our betting analysts each made five picks for this weekend’s games. They’re in on the Patriots against the Jets and the Packers against Washington. See which other teams they’re high on this week and tail their best bets.

Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Michael Fabiano’s weekly column is a must-read every week before your lineup locks for the start of NFL Sunday. Fabiano’s start of the week at receiver underwhelmed the past few weeks but he sees a big game in store. See who it is and which players to stay away from.

SI Recommends

NFL Player Props: Shawn Childs has five player props for Sunday’s games to help you beat the book. Childs is 17-12 on the season—see what bets he’s in on this week.

NFL DFS Lineup Help: Childs is trying to build the perfect DFS lineup to claim the $1 million prize, He’s helping you do the same with quarterback stacks and foundational players to assemble your lineup around.

World Series Betting: Visit SI Sportsbook to place your bets on the World Series between Houston and Atlanta. The line isn’t out yet, but the Astros are a home favorite.

College Basketball Futures: With the college season nearly upon us, Frankie Taddeo checks in with the favorites to claim the title this year, starting with Gonzaga, which came up just short last season.

Play of the Day

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley hasn’t played since Week 4. After missing a game due to personal reasons and Atlanta being on bye last week, his DFS price has dropped significantly. So it’s time to cash in on that low, low price for one of the game’s best receivers against a porous defense. Miami has been one of the worst defenses against receivers for fantasy this season and Ridley has had at least five catches and 50 yards in every game he’s played this season. The emergence of Kyle Pitts two weeks ago should draw some attention off the No. 1 receiver. And it doesn’t hurt that Matt Ryan looked a bit more like himself in the London game. The volume is there for Ridley, and the breakout game finally comes today against the Dolphins.

Atlanta Falcons Calvin Ridley

Good luck with your matchups and bets today. I’ll be back in your inbox Tuesday morning.

