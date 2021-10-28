Skip to main content
October 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Week 8 NFL Sunday Betting Preview
Week 8 NFL Sunday Betting Preview
Publish date:

NFL Week 8 Futures Betting Guide: Finding The Perfect Values

With the NFL season approaching the midway point, which players, coaches and teams offer value for individual and team futures bets?
Author:

This is the first in a series of NFL futures bets.

Each week, I’ll examine the current odds and try to find the best values for your money. Again, what we are looking for is value.

That means we likely won’t be taking any current favorites.

Check NFL Futures Odds at SI Sportsbook

dak-prescott-cowboys

Comeback Player of the Year

Current odds at SI Sportsbook have Dak Prescott heavily favored at -350, and he should be the betting favorite.

Prescott has been phenomenal this season, injecting life back into a Cowboys team that looked DOA after he suffered his season-ending injury in 2020. He’s currently averaging more than 300 passing yards per game, with a 71.3% completion rate (second-best in the league), and the Cowboys lead the NFC East at 5-1.

Preseason odds had Prescott at +200, but now, laying $350 to win $100—Nah. I’ll pass. I’m pivoting to Joe Burrow at +650.

After a season-ending knee injury that included a torn MCL and ACL in Week 11 of 2020, Burrow has led the Bengals to a 5-2 start. Cincinnati sits atop the AFC North—tied with the Ravens—after a surprise 41-17 blowout victory over Baltimore. Burrow threw for more than 400 yards and three touchdowns, and the team looked electric.

Burrow is averaging 274 passing yards per game and a 69% completion rate in his sophomore season. If the Bengals keep this up, you won’t see +650 after this week.

And, if you like the Bengals…

AFC NORTH

Why not take them to win the AFC North?

The Ravens are the favorites at -110, the Browns are banged up and +275 looks like a nice payday if Cincinnati can stay locked in.

SI Recommends

Best Regular Season Record

The Cardinals are the SI Sportsbook favorites at +300, and that’s a pretty good bet to make. But since they just lost JJ Watt, I want to find something that pays even better.

I’m turning to the Cowboys at +900. When you look at the Cowboys’ schedule, it looks like their toughest matchups are already in the rearview mirror. They have a lot of games vs. the NFC Least...er… East...coming up, and I love this plus-money.

Coach of the Year

Before the season started, I had my money on Brandon Staley.

When I placed that bet, odds were +1300 (insert pat on the back here), but the line has moved significantly and Staley is the favorite at +400. If I could go back in time, I’d put my money on Kliff Kingsbury at +4500, but he’s at +600 today.

So, I’m instead putting my money on Sean McVay at +1000.

The Rams look different with Matt Stafford at the helm and Cooper Kupp is having a career year. If they can tighten up the defense, this team will be truly formidable, and I believe they win the NFC West.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up against the Tennessee Titans

Offensive Player of the Year

Derrick Henry is the current favorite at +300, and Kupp—mentioned above— is at +700. But the best value? Kyler Murray at +1200.

Murray has been phenomenal this season. He leads the league with a 73.5% completion rate and his QB rating is second only to Russell Wilson, who will miss multiple games with a hand injury. No one expected the Cardinals to lead the NFC West—much less be undefeated going into Week 8—and I don’t see a weak spot for this offense considering all the weapons.

We have yet to see Kyler use his legs like we know he can, so I’m betting we could see even more athleticism moving forward. Take this value while you can.

Check the odds at SI Sportsbook

More Betting & NFL:

College Football Futures Breakdown
College Football Week 9 Best Bet
Thursday Night Football Player Props
World Series Game 3 Betting Primer
Could the Packers Trade Jordan Love?

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter: SI.com/newsletters

YOU MAY LIKE

Oct 17, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) makes the touchdown pass against the New England Patriots in overtime at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Betting

NFL Week 8 Futures Betting Guide: Finding The Perfect Values

With the NFL season approaching the midway point, which players, coaches and teams offer value for individual and team futures bets?

Detroit Lions D'Andre Swift
Play
Fantasy

Week 8 Rankings: Running Backs

We're all waiting for a positive game script for D'Andre Swift to see him max out his scoring potential.

Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez
Soccer

After Losing Two Stars, Inter Holds on to Lautaro Martínez

Achraf Hakimi and Romelu Lukaku are gone, but the Argentine forward will be staying put after extending through 2026.

Justyn Martin
Play
College Football

Justyn Martin, Top 10 QB Recruit, Commits to 'Dream School' UCLA

Chip Kelly lands his top quarterback target in Inglewood (Calif.) High School star Justyn Martin

Iowa defensive back Terry Roberts (22) celebrates a stop with Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) in the end zone during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Purdue, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. 211016 Purdue Iowa Fb 047 Jpg
Play
Betting

College Football Week 9 Best Bet: The Over/Under for Iowa at Wisconsin

Iowa at Wisconsin features a notably low projection with an over/under of 37. Should you bet the under in this Big Ten showdown?

Jan Blachowicz
MMA

Blachowicz Is Riding the Best Wave of His Career Into UFC 267

The Weekly Takedown: The defending light heavyweight champ seems primed to keep his belt. Plus, why Tony Ferguson is the perfect opponent for Conor McGregor and more.

jordan-love-packers-trade-possibility
Play
NFL

Mailbag: Could the Packers Trade Jordan Love?

Why Green Bay would be more likely to deal its young QB in March than right now. Plus much more mail.

Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with left fielder Michael Brantley (23) after hitting a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park.
MLB

The World Series Is Even—but Favors the Astros