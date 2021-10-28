NFL Week 8 Futures Betting Guide: Finding The Perfect Values

This is the first in a series of NFL futures bets.

Each week, I’ll examine the current odds and try to find the best values for your money. Again, what we are looking for is value.

That means we likely won’t be taking any current favorites.

Comeback Player of the Year

Current odds at SI Sportsbook have Dak Prescott heavily favored at -350, and he should be the betting favorite.

Prescott has been phenomenal this season, injecting life back into a Cowboys team that looked DOA after he suffered his season-ending injury in 2020. He’s currently averaging more than 300 passing yards per game, with a 71.3% completion rate (second-best in the league), and the Cowboys lead the NFC East at 5-1.

Preseason odds had Prescott at +200, but now, laying $350 to win $100—Nah. I’ll pass. I’m pivoting to Joe Burrow at +650.

After a season-ending knee injury that included a torn MCL and ACL in Week 11 of 2020, Burrow has led the Bengals to a 5-2 start. Cincinnati sits atop the AFC North—tied with the Ravens—after a surprise 41-17 blowout victory over Baltimore. Burrow threw for more than 400 yards and three touchdowns, and the team looked electric.

Burrow is averaging 274 passing yards per game and a 69% completion rate in his sophomore season. If the Bengals keep this up, you won’t see +650 after this week.

And, if you like the Bengals…

AFC NORTH

Why not take them to win the AFC North?

The Ravens are the favorites at -110, the Browns are banged up and +275 looks like a nice payday if Cincinnati can stay locked in.

Best Regular Season Record

The Cardinals are the SI Sportsbook favorites at +300, and that’s a pretty good bet to make. But since they just lost JJ Watt, I want to find something that pays even better.

I’m turning to the Cowboys at +900. When you look at the Cowboys’ schedule, it looks like their toughest matchups are already in the rearview mirror. They have a lot of games vs. the NFC Least...er… East...coming up, and I love this plus-money.

Coach of the Year

Before the season started, I had my money on Brandon Staley.

When I placed that bet, odds were +1300 (insert pat on the back here), but the line has moved significantly and Staley is the favorite at +400. If I could go back in time, I’d put my money on Kliff Kingsbury at +4500, but he’s at +600 today.

So, I’m instead putting my money on Sean McVay at +1000.

The Rams look different with Matt Stafford at the helm and Cooper Kupp is having a career year. If they can tighten up the defense, this team will be truly formidable, and I believe they win the NFC West.

Offensive Player of the Year

Derrick Henry is the current favorite at +300, and Kupp—mentioned above— is at +700. But the best value? Kyler Murray at +1200.

Murray has been phenomenal this season. He leads the league with a 73.5% completion rate and his QB rating is second only to Russell Wilson, who will miss multiple games with a hand injury. No one expected the Cardinals to lead the NFC West—much less be undefeated going into Week 8—and I don’t see a weak spot for this offense considering all the weapons.

We have yet to see Kyler use his legs like we know he can, so I’m betting we could see even more athleticism moving forward. Take this value while you can.

