College Football Playoff Championship Betting Futures Breakdown and Odds

The 2021 College Football season is heading into the final month of action, and SI Betting is here to take our latest look at the current betting Championship Futures.

Alabama, who appeared to be a preseason lock poised for a 19th championship just a few months ago, is no longer the favorites at SI Sportsbook.

SI Sportsbook ranks Georgia as the favorites (+120) to win the National Championship. The Bulldogs last won a national title in 1980.

Let's dive in and see who has seen their odds rise or fall through the first four weeks.

TOP CONTENDERS

Georgia Bulldogs (+120)

SI Sportsbook listed Georgia as the biggest threat to Alabama in 2021 as the second betting choice for the first several months of the season, but has since moved the Bulldogs to the top overall betting choice at +120.

No. 1 Georgia (7-0 straight-up (SU); 5-2 Against The Spread (ATS) has impressed with its efficient offense that averages 38.4 points per game.

The Bulldogs have the best defense in the country, allowing a paltry 6.6 points per game thanks in part to posting two shutouts (Arkansas and Vanderbilt) in seven games.

Georgia should have no issue Saturday when it faces Florida (4-3 SU, 3-4 ATS) as 14-point favorites.

If you like Georgia, invest now. If the Bulldogs defeat Alabama in the SEC Championship then oddsmakers will likely install Georgia as prohibitive favorites.

Remaining Schedule: vs. Florida (Oct. 30), vs. Missouri (Nov. 6), at Tennessee (Nov. 13), vs. Charleston Southern (Nov. 20), at Georgia Tech (Nov. 27)

Alabama Crimson Tide (+240)

Alabama’s Bryce Young has led the No. 3 Crimson Tide to seven wins in eight games, with the only blemish being a 41-38 loss at No. 14 Texas A&M. Alabama (7-1 SU; 5-3 ATS) will have a week off before hosting LSU on Nov. 6.

The Crimson Tide close out the regular season with a trip to Jordan-Hare Stadium for its annual Iron Bowl matchup with No. 18 Auburn ahead of a likely SEC Championship showdown with No. 1 Georgia.

It is hard to argue any time bettors can find a Nick Saban team at solid odds of +240, but the Alabama defense needs to make huge improvements if it wants to add more hardware to the trophy case ahead of its likely SEC Championship tilt with Georgia.

Remaining Schedule: vs. LSU (Nov. 6), vs. New Mexico State (Nov. 13), vs. Arkansas (Nov. 20), at No. 18 Auburn (Nov. 27)

Ohio State Buckeyes (+500)

No. 5 Ohio State (6-1 SU; 4-2-1 ATS), holds its spot in the top three betting choices at SI Sportsbook, thanks to its top-ranked offense averaging 49.3 points per game.

Since their Week 2 loss at home to Oregon as 15-point favorites, the Buckeyes have ripped off five straight wins while outscoring their opponents, 272-64.

The Buckeyes are expected to keep rolling Saturday as 19.5-point favorites Saturday when they host Big Ten rival No. 20 Penn State (5-2 SU, 4-3 ATS). Ohio State has dominated Penn State as of late, winning eight of the last 10 matchups.

The Nittany Lions have dropped two straight games to Iowa and Illinois, as quarterback Sean Clifford appears to be playing through an undisclosed injury that is clearly affecting his play. These odds are simply too short for bettors to consider, especially with that road trip to No. 6 Michigan looming at the end of November.

Remaining Schedule: vs. No. 20 Penn St (Oct. 30), at Nebraska (Nov. 6), vs. Purdue (Nov. 13), vs. No. 8 Michigan State (Nov. 20), vs. No. 6 Michigan (Nov. 27)

Oklahoma Sooners (+1600)

No. 4 Oklahoma (8-0 SU; 3-5 ATS) benched preseason Heisman favorite Spencer Rattler in favor of freshman quarterback Caleb Williams, yet remain undefeated..

However, the game of musical chairs at the quarterback position has not been profitable for bettors. Oklahoma has posted a 3-5 ATS mark.

The Sooners should have no issue remaining perfect this weekend—indicated by a 17.5-point road spread over Texas Tech. The Sooners have won nine consecutive games against their Big 12 rival, averaging 51.9 points over that stretch.

The Sooners are an intriguing option at double-digit odds for bettors, but three matchups against ranked teams to close out the regular season is daunting.

Remaining Schedule: vs. Texas Tech (Oct. 30), at No. 16 Baylor (Nov. 13), vs No. 22 Iowa State (Nov. 20), at No. 15 Oklahoma State (Nov. 27)

Cincinnati Bearcats: (+2500)

No. 2 Cincinnati (7-0 SU, 5-2 ATS) owns a road upset over No. 11 Notre Dame but there's a big discrepancy between national opinions and those of oddsmakers. The Bearcats are the fifth choice in Championship Futures’ at healthy odds of +2500.

Facing a one-win Navy squad this past weekend, the Bearcats only managed a 27-20 win despite being 28-point favorites. Those kinds of victories are better than a loss, but wins over Navy, UCF, Temple, Murray State and Miami (Ohio)—who are a combined 15-21 SU—do not garner strong respect in oddsmakers' rankings.

The Bearcats are 24.5-point road favorites Saturday against Tulane (1-6 SU). Cincinnati has had an impressive season thus far, but bettors should pass unless you are holding a ticket at odds of 100/1 or higher.

Remaining Schedule: at Tulane (Oct. 30), vs. Tulsa (Nov. 6), at South Florida (Nov. 13), vs SMU (Nov. 20), at East Carolina (Nov. 27)

2021 SI SPORTSBOOK NCAA FOOTBALL FUTURES TRACKER

LONGSHOTS

Michigan Wolverines: Opened +6000 / Current +3300

No. 6 Michigan (7-0 SU, 6-1 ATS) moves up in the SI Sportsbook's rankings after an undefeated start that has beaten oddsmakers' spreads six times in seven games thanks to the fifth-ranked ground attack (253.3 rushing yards per game).

The Wolverines, who find their opening odds of +6000 slashed to +3300, face a stiff Big Ten test when they take on No. 8 Michigan State (7-0 SU, 5-0-2 ATS) in Week 9 as 4.5-point road favorites. Closing up the regular season with the Buckeyes in Ann Arbor is a huge advantage in a game that's shaping up to be the biggest of 2021, aside from the expected SEC Championship matchup of No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Alabama.

Remaining Schedule: at No. 8 Michigan State (Oct. 30), vs. Indiana (Nov. 6), at No. 20 Penn State (Nov. 13), at Maryland (No. 20), vs. No. 5 Ohio State (Nov. 27)

Oregon Ducks: Opened +8000 / Current +5000

No. 7 Oregon (6-1 SU, 2-5 ATS) has garnered respect in the eyes of the oddsmakers after wins over No. 5 Ohio State and UCLA.

The Ducks should have no issues Saturday when they face Colorado (2-5 SU) as 24-point home favorites. Oregon ends the regular season against Utah and Oregon State.

Despite the win against UCLA, the value is simply not enough for bettors to consider the Ducks in this futures market.

Remaining Schedule: vs. Colorado (Oct. 30), at Washington (Nov. 6), vs. Washington State (Nov. 13), at Utah (No. 20), vs Oregon State (Nov. 27)

