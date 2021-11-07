Monday Night Football Best Bets and Player Props: Bears vs. Steelers

Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season concludes on Monday night when Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers play host to Justin Fields and the Bears.

The Steelers are right in the mix at 4-3 in the AFC North thanks to ripping off three consecutive wins over the Browns, Seahawks and Broncos. Pittsburgh, which is 3-4 Against The Spread (ATS), has been difficult for bettors to trust-- specifically at Heinz Field. The Steelers, who were 7-1 straight up (SU) and 5-3 ATS at home last season, are only 2-2 SU and 1-3 ATS at home thus far in 2021.

On the flip side, the Bears have burned bettors, going 3-5 SU and ATS this season. Even more concerning, they are on a losing streak that has seen them go 0-3 SU and ATS over the last three weeks. Over their current three-game losing streak Chicago has been outscored 95-39.

Chicago Bears vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Betting Trends and Info

Spread: Chicago Bears +6.5 (-110) | Pittsburgh Steelers -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Chicago (+240) | Pittsburgh (-300)

Total: 39.5– Over (-110) | Under 39.5 (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: CHI 42% | PIT 58%

Game Info: Monday Nov. 8, 2021 8:15 p.m. EST | ESPN

The line has ticked up a half point in favor of Pittsburgh (4-3 SU, 3-4 ATS), settling with the Steelers as 6.5-point favorites over Chicago (3-5 SU, 3-5 ATS) at SI Sportsbook.

The Bears head to Pittsburgh looking to get their struggling offense on track. The Bears, led by rookie quarterback Justin Fields, rank 32nd in scoring, producing a paltry 15.4 points per game. On the other side of the ball, Pittsburgh heads back home looking to extend its winning streak to four games after a hard-fought victory over AFC North foe Cleveland, 15-10, in Week 8.

However, it needs to be noted that both bettors and fantasy managers are also witnessing the decline of 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger, who is clearly on the downside of a brilliant career, guiding the Steelers to the seventh-worst scoring offense in the NFL at 18.9 points per game.

Bears Player Prop Info

The Bears will head into Monday night's tilt without star defensive end Khalil Mack (foot), but could be welcoming back star running back David Montgomery (knee). In the backfield, Chicago will also feature rookie Khalil Herbert who has been solid filling in for Montgomery, posting 72-plus rushing yards in four games during Montgomery’s absence.

On the outside, Fields will have Allen Robinson at his disposal but could be missing Darnell Mooney, who is questionable with a groin injury. Robinson, who has been a huge disappointment for fantasy managers, will likely see significant volume if Mooney is unable to suit up--but the outlook does not look advantageous against a Steelers defense allowing a stingy 239.7 passing yards per game. The veteran wideout has posted 35 or fewer receiving yards in six of eight games while only finding the end zone once this season.

Steelers Player Prop Info

On the other side of the ball, Pittsburgh will lean heavily on its stout defense, led by T.J. Watt, against a struggling Bears offense that ranks dead last in yards per game (264.0). When the Steelers offense is on the field, bettors should look to invest in rookie running back Najee Harris in this matchup. Harris has a rushing yardage projection of 79.5 posted at SI Sportsbook. The former Alabama standout has gone over this posted number in three consecutive games as his volume has increased with 23-plus rushing attempts over that span. In addition, Harris will now be facing a Bears defense - without Mack - which has surrendered the ninth-most rushing yards (125.0) per game.

There simply is no way to trust either of these two offenses, which have combined to post a 3-12 mark to the under posted by oddsmakers this season. Let’s buy the hook and back a low-scoring affair once again in Week 9 on Monday Night Football.

BET: UNDER 40 (-120)

PROP BETS:

Najee Harris, RB, Steelers: OVER 79.5 Rushing Yards

