The November international break is over!

Whether your team had players get injured—or bagging hat tricks—representing their country, it's back to league action. 'Tis the season for roster depth, and it will be a key factor when picking best bets for Saturday,

I went 2-1 and 1-2 the two Saturdays before the international break. I don't even want to recap the 1-2 week. I botched the Manchester Derby pick (draw), which was always a risky bet, but the over 2.5 in Brighton-New Castle was brutal. A 1-1 draw, and there SHOULD have been a penalty awarded to Newcastle to secure the 2-1 over.

Let's move on. It's the healthy way to approach a brutal beat, and there are amazing games to bet this Saturday.

Sipa

Betting Chelsea to win the first half against Burnley worked out great, as it surrendered the equalizer late for a 1-1 draw. Leicester's counterattack is much better than Burnley's, and ii'll be hosting Saturday—I'm going to stay away from first-half bets.

I think Chelsea can—and probably will—win this game. I'm not brave enough to bet them at -125, coming off the international break and playing away. What I will do is back both teams to score at -125 and hope that Leicester does so early.

Early goal to Leicester, and you're all but assured of this bet hitting. This game also offers great live betting opportunities, especially if it's scoreless after 20 minutes and Chelsea's first half odds increase. Whatever ends up happening, a goal in the first half by either team is good news and there really is no better way to start the day than with a thrilling match with both teams scoring.

This bet definitely satisfies the fan aspect of betting—let's put our money on entertainment and goals, not who wins or loses.

Not only is the Premier League back this weekend, Steven Gerrard also returns. The Liverpool legend takes over as Villa's manager and has a tough match—not only with the opponent—but coaching his team for the first time coming off of international duty.

I really like Brighton to win this game, and to win the first half at +250. I don't want to double dip here and suggest two bets, so I'm not going to say Brighton first half is my lock. I'm going to branch out even further for juicier odds.

Leandro Trossard is +280 to score an anytime goal in this match. Leandro Trossard has scored in two straight Premier League games for Brighton, and I believe the Belgian will once again be firing awaySaturday. I don't like anytime goals for players on hot streaks, and, yes, there was an international break, but I'll take +280 believing he's on a mission for three straight and his team needs him to play aggressively.

My prediction for this match is 1-2 Brighton, which currently sits at +875 at SI Sportsbook.

What a fun match to watch and bet on, especially if you're not a big fan of either club.

I want, and expect, some goals in this game. Oddsmakers appear to as well—with the over/under set at 1.5 (-752), 2.5 (-200), and 3.5 (+125).

I'm going back to a first half bet I really enjoy making, sometimes live, but for this game I think it warrants placing it and kicking back to watch things play out. For Liverpool hosting Arsenal on Saturday, I'm going to hammer over 1.5 total goals in the first half.

I think Arsenal can, and will, score in the first half. Liverpool is also capable of pouring it on in spurts and netting two or more goals. Over 1.5 first-half goals sits at +125 at SI Sportsbook, and you're really banking on the traditional EPL powerhouses to deliver.

That's why I like this bet. There have been way too many weekends where I've looked at the score of games 30 minutes in, and thought—oh, yeah, that team is built to score. Liverpool is definitely that team. I'm a Tottenham fan, so I'm not going to concede that Arsenal are on that level (they're not), but I do think they'll head something home to keep this one interesting early.

There's a theme for this Saturday with the bets: rooting for goals.

I will always subscribe to that kind of betting. Enjoy the games this weekend.

