December 10, 2021
BETTING
Week 14 NFL Sunday Betting Preview
NFL Week 14 Spreads, Bets and Picks: Cowboys and Cardinals Will Cover

Week 14's slate of matchups features a lot of division rivalries. Sports Illustrated's betting analysts make their Against The Spread predictions.
and

As the NFL regular season begins to wind down and the weather gets colder, our group of betting analysts are beyond heating up and have officially entered the “on fire” mode in our betting pick selections.

We hit on 20 of 29 selections last week, a 68% winning percentage. Worth noting: A profitable sports bettor only has to win 52.4% of all wagers.

Check Week 14 Odds at SI Sportsbook

Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A general overall view of the line of scrimmage as Arizona Cardinals long snapper Aaron Brewer (46) snaps the ball against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Rams 37-20.

We all are certainly aiming to keep that money-train rolling as we head into Week 14, but, first, here’s where we agree and disagree:

  • Two of our writers are on opposite ends of the NFC South battle between the Falcons and Panthers.
  • All five analysts picked a side in the Cowboys and Football Team NFC East rivalry game. Three of us are on the Cowboys and two of us took WFT with the points.
  • Four out of five have a pick for the Ravens and Browns. It’s an even split, with two writers on Baltimore +2.5 and two on Cleveland -2.5
  • Each of our writers made a pick for the Rams and Cardinals. Three are on Arizona laying the points, one is on an upset victory by the Rams and another likes the game going over the 51.5 total.
  • Packers-Bears  is the only game without a discrepancy among our writers.

Here are our criteria for picking games:

  • Each analyst must pick five games

SI Recommends

  • Three of the bets must be against the spread or over/under
  • The remaining two picks (if all five aren't ATS or O/U) can be on the moneyline (but at least one of those picks must be on an underdog)

Jen Piacenti’s Best Bet: Cowboys -4

"How 'bout them Cowboys?!" Dak Prescott is 7-1 vs Washington in his career, and The Football Team has surrendered a league-leading 26 touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks. Dallas enters this one hungry and healthy, and ready to avenge being swept last season. Meanwhile, WFT has been playing extremely well, but the fact that Las Vegas has Taylor Heinicke throwing an interception juiced all the way to -180 says to me that the Dallas defense could also have another a big day. Dallas is on extra rest with its last game being last Thursday, and they easily cover this four-point spread.

Jen’s season record: 51-38

Casey Olson’s Best Bet: Browns -2.5

The Browns get some much-needed rest after a bye week, and look to get some revenge against a Ravens team they lost to, 16-10, in Baltimore in week 12. This is pretty much a must-win for Cleveland if it looks to keep pace in the AFC playoff race, which likely will come down to the wire. Baker Mayfield has had the injury bug all season and the week off should help the cause in front of the hometown crowd, which will be lit up come game time. The Ravens' defense has been struggling, and it comes in this week with a string of injuries sprinkled across a beat-down squad, which will give Mayfield and crew some wiggle room.

 Casey’s season record: 37-31-1

Frank Taddeo’s Best Bet: Buccaneers -3

The defending Super Bowl Champions are 9-3 SU, which will result in another NFC South title. However, here is the number all bettors need to pay attention to: Tom Brady is 4-1 ATS at Raymond James Stadium this season. Where will this game be won? That’s easy. The Bills, who own the NFL’s best pass defense allowing just 272.3 yards per game, will now face Tampa Bay’s top-ranked passing offense averaging 311.1 yards per game. Pro money in Vegas believes this will be a statement game in a potential Super Bowl LVI Preview. I agree, as my money will often not be invested fading TB12! Lay the 3 with the Bucs at home to take down Josh Allen and Bills and improve to 6-0 SU at home.

Frank’s season record: 33-45

Will Laws’ Best Bet: Jaguars-Titans Under 43.5

Tennessee's offense hasn't been the same without Julio Jones over the last three games, averaging 16.3 points—which includes an ugly home loss to the Texans. Jones may return this week, but even if he is at full speed—which I would not be comfortable betting on—the Titans will still be without A.J. Brown and Derrick Henry. The Jaguars, meanwhile, have somehow regressed on offense as the season has gone on, averaging just 10.7 points over their last six games. They too will be without one of their top offensive weapons in Jamal Agnew. Laquon Treadwell, who didn't make the 53-man roster out of training camp, was their leading receiver last week. I don't foresee these depleted attacks combining for 44 points.

Will’s season record: 25-14

Bill Enright’s Best Bet: Cowboys -4.5

Betting on sports is a numbers game and this game has a 4.5-point spread. The Cowboys average 29.4 points per game, and Washington’s defense allows 24.8 points per game. Well, would you look at that, a 4.6-point differential. Almost like the oddsmakers keep it that simple. Dallas' offense averages 416 yards per game and Washington’s defense allows 355 yards per game.  Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are 8-2 ATS when they gain more than 355 yards. Dallas is a great road team, covering the spread 5 out of 6 times. Give me Dem Boys laying the points on the road.

Bill’s Season Record: 35-32-2

