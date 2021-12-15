Roundtable: Would You Bet Steph Curry to Win MVP?

We all watched Steph Curry add to his lengthy and impressive resume on basketball’s biggest stage Tuesday by setting the record for most career three-pointers made.

Three rings. A pair of scoring titles. Rows and rows of three-point records. Two Most Valuable Player Awards. How about another?

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The odds have shifted dramatically for Curry to claim his third MVP. He was +550 before the season began, behind only Luka Doncic (+400). I wrote before the season began that “A bet on Curry to take home his third MVP trophy is a bet on Golden State returning to its mid-2010s level of dominance or something resembling it.”

Check the Latest NBA Odds at SI Sportsbook

Well, the Warriors have the best record in basketball and the looming threat of Klay Thompson returning to rain threes with his fellow Splash Bro. This is looking like mid-2010s dominance. That’s why Curry is now the betting avorite at +140 on SI Sportsbook with the season nearing the midway point.

The top four MVP candidates are:

Steph Curry (+140) Kevin Durant (+350) Giannis Antetokounmpo (+650) Nikola Jokic (+1100)

Our writers discussed whether or not they would bet Curry to win MVP.

SI Betting & Fantasy's Bill Enright:

The Warriors' star already has two MVP trophies to his name and will add a third by the end of the season. I typically don’t go chalk with my betting futures, but Curry is having yet another remarkable season and the Warriors are maintaining their position as the top seed in the West. With Kevin Durant and Gianna Antetokounmpo as the only other players with less than 10-1 odds for MVP on SI Sportsbook, I might take the chalk with Curry and then a bit of a longshot with Devin Booker at +5000. BET: Steph Curry

SI Betting's Matt Ehalt:

I'm going to take Steph Curry over Kevin Durant because I believe the Nets are going to be cautious with Durant. The end game is more important than individual awards, and the Nets have reason to be overly protective with Durant as the season progresses. Curry is playing at an incredible level, and he could carry the Warriors to the top seed in the West. I'm also not seeing any good potential with the long shots. Let's bet Steph taking home another MVP to add to what already will forever be a memorable season for breaking the three-point record. BET: Steph Curry

SI Host Robin Lundberg:

I don't think betting Steph Curry for MVP is a bad wager. He's currently the favorite and we know how much narrative plays into what voters ultimately do. So, if the Warriors stay at the top of the West in the season where Steph set the three-point record, there is a very good chance he takes home his third MVP trophy. However, the odds of +140 don't offer overwhelming return. The last two Most Valuable Player winners (Giannis and Jokic) are both appealing at +650 and +1100 respectively, particularly Antetokounmpo as the Bucks' record continues to improve. I also wouldn't advise against throwing a few bucks on LeBron James, simply because he sits at +5000. But, ultimately, my money would probably go with Kevin Durant, who has carried the Brooklyn Nets to the best record in the East without Kyrie Irving and with James Harden not at his best. If he keeps it up, that +350 is mighty appetizing. BET: Kevin Durant

SI Writer Michael Shapiro:

The odds for Curry are nowhere near as juicy as they were before the start of the 2021-22 season, but it's still worthwhile to lay some money on the all-time three-point king as he sits at +140. Curry has a firm grip on the narrative aspect of the award as the Warriors cruise through the regular season, and Golden State should keep its torrid pace up when Klay Thompson returns. Curry is in no way a lock. Kevin Durant could seize momentum if the Nets stay atop the East, and we're seeing superb seasons once again from Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Butk frankly, Curry could even cool off and still win this award. Golden State's revival is the story of the season. Given good health, it's a solid bet Curry will seize his third MVP. BET: Steph Curry

SI Betting & Fantasy's Kyle Wood

I picked Kevin Durant to win MVP before the season began. I’m going to stick with that prediction and the better return it brings (+650 for Durant at the time, as opposed to +140 now for Curry), though Curry is giving me serious reason to jump on the bandwagon. These awards are narrative-based and the narrative is certainly there. Launching the Warriors back into the postseason, without Klay Thompson for much of the season and making history with the three-point record on the way? That’s something voters will remember. And Curry has never lacked for counting stats—he’s fourth in scoring and has an embarrassing lead for three-pointers made per game, averaging 1.9 more than second place. The more I write, the more I think I’m talking myself into hedging and going with Curry, but I’ll stick with Durant. BET: Kevin Durant

SI Video's Dave Seperson:

The NBA MVP Award is a tough bet for me. The fan side of me wants Kevin Durant to win it at +350, because it most likely means the Brooklyn Nets, the team I root for, ended the year in first in the East, and KD should be ready to go heading into the playoffs. But my head and my heart are at odds. Stephen Curry is having an incredible season, coming off the emotional night breaking the NBA's career three-point record, and adding a third MVP Award to Steph’s resume only elevates his already transformative career resume. So I’ll place my money on Steph at +140, knowing I’m usually wrong anyway. BET: Steph Curry

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy & NBA:

• Week 14 Bad Beats

• Chiefs-Chargers Player Props

• NBA Against The Spread Trends

• Jonathan Taylor's Fantasy Nightmare

• College Basketball Futures

• Inside Steph Curry's Record-Breaking Night