It’s no surprise that the Chiefs, who appeared in the last two Super Bowls and won Super Bowl LIV, are the favorite to come out of the AFC.

The top-seeded Titans, who enjoy the conference’s first-round bye, are tied for the second-best odds to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

Our writers already discussed their NFC and Super Bowl futures bets, and now it’s time to predict which team will be crowned AFC champion.

Here are the AFC futures odds at SI Sportsbook.

AFC Odds

Chiefs +180

Bills +300

Titans +300

Bengals +900

Patriots +900

Raiders +2000

Steelers +3000

MMQB's Gary Gramling:

The Chiefs are the AFC'S best team—they were all season, you just overreacted to a couple isolated incidents of sloppy execution that cost them in fluky ways—but at +180 there’s not a lot of juice there. I like the Patriots at +900—a Belichick defense and power run game can win three cold-weather playoff games. But I’m going to go with Cincinnati at the same odds. The Bengals obviously have an easier Wild-Card matchup than New England, hosting a game in Cin City, and if the favored Bills beat the Patriots then the Bengals-Raiders winner would go to Nashville next week. Even with a limited Derrick Henry potentially coming back, the Bengals are better than the Titans. So, it’s a fairly open road to the AFC title game (at which point you can start hedging your bets and cash in regardless). Oh, the Bengals are better than you think on the field too. Along with Joe Burrow being impervious to opposing pass rushers, they have a sound, physical defense that should fare well in the postseason. BET: Bengals (+900)

SI Fantasy’s Craig Ellenport:

I’m already on board with the Titans to win the Super Bowl, so I’ve got to stick with them to win the AFC at +300. Chances are Tennessee plays either the Bills or Chiefs in the AFC title game, and they beat those teams in back-to-back weeks earlier this season (Derrick Henry, who will be back in action for the postseason, combined for 258 scrimmage yards and three TDs in those games). More importantly, the improving Titans' defense has allowed just 12.5 points per game in their last five. I like Mike Vrabel’s squad to bully its way to SoFi. BET: Titans (+300)

SI Betting and Fantasy’s Jen Piacenti:

The Titans are coming for the AFC, just you wait. One of the most impressive things about this Titans team—besides winning the No. 1 seed without Derrick Henry and often without A.J. Brown—is how much the defense has stepped up. Across their last four contests, the Titans have allowed only 191 rushing yards. That's less than 50 per game! They've also held opposing WRs to a 58.5% catch rate. Now, throw a healthy Brown and Julio Jones back into the mix...and then...unleash Henry. Titans go all the way. BET: Titans (+300)

SI Betting’s Matt Ehalt:

I selected them as my bet to win the Super Bowl, so I'm going to double down with the Bills to win the AFC at +300. I don't love the value, but 3-to-1 on my money is a decent return. I also don't love the longshots here, although the Bengals at +900 did seem appealing. But I'm not trusting the Bengals. They lost to the Jets. So, let's stick with the Bills at a better return than just going with chalk and taking the Chiefs. I may have been tempted to take the Titans had I received better than +300, but I take the Bills over the Titans when the odds are even. BET: Bills (+300)

SI Betting & Fantasy's Kyle Wood:

I’m all in on Buffalo. The Bills enjoyed an easy schedule in the second half of the season, playing only two playoff teams and losing two of those three games to the Patriots and Buccaneers. But the best version of Buffalo can be the best team in the NFL and that’s what I’m betting on. The Bills have the highest-scoring offense and the stingiest defense in the conference and they beat Kansas City, their likely second-round opponent, early in the season. They also beat the Patriots in their most recent meeting and came a few inches short of beating the Titans. Buffalo has a deep receiving corps, a stout defense and playing in the cold is no concern from the team that resides in western New York. But, ultimately, this comes down to Josh Allen, who can run, pass and essentially will his team to victory. BET: Bills (+300)

