Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wild Card Weekend
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wild Card Weekend

Wild-Card Weekend Betting Preview and Best Bet: Eagles-Buccaneers

Analysis and a best bet for Sunday's NFC Wild-Card matchup featuring the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers hosting the Eagles.

Sunday's Wild-Card slate begins with an NFC clash featuring Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl Champion Buccaneers playing host to Jalen Hurts and the Eagles.

No. 7 Philadelphia, who finished in second place in the NFC East with a 9-8 straight-up (SU) record, did not turn a profit for bettors after posting a pedestrian 8-8-1 against the spread (ATS) mark. The Eagles, who are 6-3 SU and 5-4 ATS on the road, will look to get revenge in the second matchup this season. Back in Week 6, Philadelphia lost to Tampa, 28-22, as 7-point home underdogs.

Tampa Bay earned the No. 2 seed in the NFC after seeing several outcomes break their way in Week 18. The Buccaneers, who finished tied with Green Bay with the best overall record in the NFL with a 13-4 SU record, were only slightly profitable for NFL bettors with a 9-8 ATS mark.

Tampa Bay heads into the postseason having won seven of their last eight games despite losing several key offensive players. Chris Godwin was lost for the season in Week 15 with a torn ACL against the Saints. Two weeks ago, Antonio Brown quit the team during the team’s game against the Jets. If any club can still find a way to win, despite losing key offensive weapons, it’s a squad led by Tom Brady.

The question for bettors is easy: Are you willing to lay the second-biggest spread on the board for the opening round or fade the G.O.A.T in the playoffs? In his prestigious career, Brady has 34 playoff wins. Let’s put that number in historical perspective.

Brady has more playoff wins than the Texans (4), Bengals (5), Jaguars (7), Cardinals (7) and Lions (7) franchises have combined.

Check Wild-Card Weekend Lines at SI Sportsbook

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

No. 7 Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) at No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4)

Spread: Philadelphia Eagles +8.5 (-110) | Tampa Bay Buccaneers -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Philadelphia (+310) | Tampa (-400)
Total: 45.5 – Over (-110) | Under 45.5 (-110)
Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: PHI 31% | TB 69%
Game Info: Sunday Jan. 16, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | FOX
Editor's Note - Odds are subject to change

The line continues to rise off the opener of a 7-point demand in favor of Tampa Bay (13-4 SU; 9-8 ATS) over Philadelphia (9-8 SU; 8-8-1 ATS) to a line now displaying the Buccaneers as 8.5-point home favorites at SI Sportsbook. The game total, following both public and respected money, has fallen several points backing a low scoring game than oddsmakers are predicting. The total which opened at 49.5 has dropped to 45.5 following the strong stream backing the under thanks to early weather reports predicting rain and strong winds in the forecast.

The Eagles, who are 6-2 SU over their last eight games, will face a Tampa Bay squad that is 6-2 ATS at home this season. Philadelphia, led by the legs and arm of Jalen Hurts, owns the NFL’s best rushing offense (159.7 rushing yards per game), but will now face a Tampa Bay defense that surrendered the third-fewest (92.5) rushing yards per game in the regular season. Hurts, in addition to throwing for 3,144 passing yards and 16 touchdowns, also led the club in both rushing yards (784) as well as rushing touchdowns (10). In fact, the sophomore signal caller led all NFL quarterbacks in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.

Philadelphia is hopeful that running back Miles Sanders, who finished second on the team with 754 rushing yards, will be able to return from a hand injury that has forced him to miss the last two games. If Sanders is unable to suit up, expect the Eagles to feature Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell in the backfield.

SI Recommends

Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Philadelphia.

In the passing attack, rookie wideout DeVonta Smith and dangerous pass-catching tight end Dallas Goedert are the club’s top weapons. Smith, who led the club in receptions (64) and receiving yards (916), has produced consistent production down the stretch posting 40-plus receiving yards in seven of the last nine games. Goedert has become an integral part of the offense over the last four weeks, recording 21 receptions and 339 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

On the other side of the ball, Brady pilots an explosive offensive attack that ranks second in scoring averaging 30.1 points per game. Brady, who led the NFL in passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43), will face an Eagles defense that ranks 18th in scoring allowing 22.6 points per game. The phenomenal veteran has thrown for 300-plus yards in five of his last eight games despite missing Mike Evans, Godwin and Brown for many of those games. In the first matchup, Brady threw for 297 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Tampa Bay, who will be without Godwin and Brown, will be depending on strong production from wideout Evans as well as Rob Gronkowsi in the passing game. Evans, who finished second among all wideouts in receiving touchdowns (14), has stepped up in the last two weeks since returning from a hamstring injury with 10 receptions and three touchdowns.

On the ground, it is expected that the Buccaneers will be without running Ronald Jones (ankle). The fourth-year back has been starting in place of Leornard Fournette (hamstring) since Week 15. However, the team is optimistic that Fournette will be able to return just when the club needs him most. Last season, the talented veteran was instrumental in the club’s run to a Super Bowl victory. In the first matchup between the two clubs in Week 6, the powerful Fournette ran for a game-high 81 rushing yards and two touchdowns while adding six receptions for 46 yards in the passing game.

If heavy rain and wind hits the Tampa area Sunday afternoon, bettors will likely find a game featuring a high volume of short passes - which would lead to strong value in Fournette’s receptions markets. The former LSU standout became a reliable target for Brady in the passing game, finishing third among all NFL running backs in receptions (69).

Tampa Bay has several strong trends in their favor heading into this contest. First, the Buccaneers are 6-1 ATS in their seven games at home. In addition, Tom Brady is 23-7 in his career at home in the playoffs. However, the weather and the likelihood and strong running volume makes the total the target of respected money in Las Vegas.

BET: Under 45.5 (-110)

SI BET REVIEW

2021 SI Betting Monday Night Football: 9-8 ATS / Props 16-12 +5.75 units
2021 SI Betting NFL Football Overall YTD: 45-37 ATS & Props +11.12 Units
2020 SI Betting NFL Football: 72-58-1 ATS (55%)

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter.

Check the Latest Lines at SI Sportsbook

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:
Betting Roundtable: Super Bowl LVI Winner
Betting Roundtable: NFC Winner
Raiders-Bengals Betting Preview
Patriots-Bills Betting Preview
NFL Season Betting Review
Why the Giants Fired Joe Judge

YOU MAY LIKE

brad-marchand-bruins-nhl-power-rankings-all-star
NHL

Power Rankings: Making All-Star Picks for Every Team

Ahead of the All-Star rosters announcement, picking the player on each team most deserving of a selection for the tournament.

Kyrie Irving playing for the Nets.
NBA

Nets Could Choose to Play Irving in Home Games

Brooklyn could play the star point guard at home games even if he's unvaccinated, though the move would cost the Nets in fines.

kyrie-irving-nets
NBA

Report: Nets Optimistic Irving Can Become Full-Time Player

Irving returned to Brooklyn's lineup on Jan. 5.

Hawks' Cam Reddish guarded by Knicks guard RJ Barrett.
NBA

Report: Knicks, Hawks Agree to Cam Reddish Trade

Reddish will be reunited with his former Duke costar RJ Barrett.

Defending men's champion Serbia's Novak Djokovic practices on Rod Laver Arena ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Tennis

2022 Australian Open Seed Reports

Breaking down the men's and women's draws for the first Grand Slam tournament of the year.

Wisconsin Badgers guard Johnny Davis dribbles against the Maryland Terrapins.
NBA

NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Jabari Smith Solidifying No. 1 Case, Johnny Davis Rising

Checking the temperature on the 2022 class as college basketball enters the midway point.

T.J. Watt celebrates a sack.
NFL

NFL Statistician Makes Decision on T.J. Watt Sack Appeal

Watt believes he should have been credited with an extra sack.

hope-college-brian-morehouse
College Basketball

NCAA Basketball’s Longest Win Streak? Meet Hope College

The D-III team has been dominating since 2019, but has yet to have a chance at a national title due to COVID-19.