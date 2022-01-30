Skip to main content
George Kittle Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

George Kittle has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET airing on FOX. The NFC Championship Game will see Kittle's San Francisco 49ers head into a showdown with the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kittle has put up a 910-yard season so far (53.5 per game) with six touchdowns, reeling in 71 passes on 94 targets.
  • Kittle has been the target of 18.3% (94 total) of his team's 514 passing attempts this season.
  • Kittle (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while running the football 49.3% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kittle's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Against the Rams, Kittle has averaged 78.4 receiving yards per game over his nine career matchups, 25.9 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Kittle has caught a touchdown pass against the Rams five times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • The 263.3 passing yards the Rams allow per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Rams have conceded 17 passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Packers, Kittle caught four passes for 63 yards (15.8 yards per reception).
  • Kittle has grabbed 10 passes (on 16 targets) for 91 yards (30.3 per game) in his last three games.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

George Kittle

94

18.3%

71

910

6

9

14.3%

Deebo Samuel

121

23.5%

77

1405

6

9

14.3%

Brandon Aiyuk

84

16.3%

56

826

5

10

15.9%

Kyle Juszczyk

38

7.4%

30

296

1

5

7.9%

