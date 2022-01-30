George Kittle has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET airing on FOX. The NFC Championship Game will see Kittle's San Francisco 49ers head into a showdown with the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kittle has put up a 910-yard season so far (53.5 per game) with six touchdowns, reeling in 71 passes on 94 targets.

Kittle has been the target of 18.3% (94 total) of his team's 514 passing attempts this season.

Kittle (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while running the football 49.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Rams, Kittle has averaged 78.4 receiving yards per game over his nine career matchups, 25.9 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kittle has caught a touchdown pass against the Rams five times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The 263.3 passing yards the Rams allow per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Rams have conceded 17 passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Packers, Kittle caught four passes for 63 yards (15.8 yards per reception).

Kittle has grabbed 10 passes (on 16 targets) for 91 yards (30.3 per game) in his last three games.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % George Kittle 94 18.3% 71 910 6 9 14.3% Deebo Samuel 121 23.5% 77 1405 6 9 14.3% Brandon Aiyuk 84 16.3% 56 826 5 10 15.9% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.4% 30 296 1 5 7.9%

