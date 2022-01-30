George Kittle Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
George Kittle Prop Bet Odds
George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kittle has put up a 910-yard season so far (53.5 per game) with six touchdowns, reeling in 71 passes on 94 targets.
- Kittle has been the target of 18.3% (94 total) of his team's 514 passing attempts this season.
- Kittle (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while running the football 49.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Against the Rams, Kittle has averaged 78.4 receiving yards per game over his nine career matchups, 25.9 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Kittle has caught a touchdown pass against the Rams five times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- The 263.3 passing yards the Rams allow per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Rams have conceded 17 passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Packers, Kittle caught four passes for 63 yards (15.8 yards per reception).
- Kittle has grabbed 10 passes (on 16 targets) for 91 yards (30.3 per game) in his last three games.
Kittle's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
George Kittle
94
18.3%
71
910
6
9
14.3%
Deebo Samuel
121
23.5%
77
1405
6
9
14.3%
Brandon Aiyuk
84
16.3%
56
826
5
10
15.9%
Kyle Juszczyk
38
7.4%
30
296
1
5
7.9%
