Tyler Higbee Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Higbee has caught 61 passes on 85 targets for 560 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 32.9 yards per game.
- So far this season, 14.0% of the 607 passes thrown by his team have gone Higbee's way.
- With 18 targets in the red zone this season, Higbee has been on the receiving end of 15.9% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have thrown the ball in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Higbee's matchup with the 49ers.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- In his 12 matchups against the 49ers, Higbee's 26.1 receiving yards average is 14.4 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (40.5).
- Higbee, in 12 matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those three games.
- The 49ers are giving up 227.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- The 49ers have given up 25 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Higbee picked up 51 yards on four receptions.
- Over his last three games, Higbee racked up 13 catches on 19 targets and averaged 50.7 receiving yards with two touchdowns.
Higbee's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Robert Woods
69
11.4%
45
556
4
16
14.2%
Powered By Data Skrive