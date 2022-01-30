Before Tyler Higbee hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. The NFC Championship Game features a matchup between Higbee's Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Higbee has caught 61 passes on 85 targets for 560 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 32.9 yards per game.

So far this season, 14.0% of the 607 passes thrown by his team have gone Higbee's way.

With 18 targets in the red zone this season, Higbee has been on the receiving end of 15.9% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have thrown the ball in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

In his 12 matchups against the 49ers, Higbee's 26.1 receiving yards average is 14.4 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (40.5).

Higbee, in 12 matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those three games.

The 49ers are giving up 227.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

The 49ers have given up 25 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Higbee picked up 51 yards on four receptions.

Over his last three games, Higbee racked up 13 catches on 19 targets and averaged 50.7 receiving yards with two touchdowns.

Higbee's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9% Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Robert Woods 69 11.4% 45 556 4 16 14.2%

