Tyler Higbee Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

Before Tyler Higbee hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. The NFC Championship Game features a matchup between Higbee's Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Higbee has caught 61 passes on 85 targets for 560 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 32.9 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 14.0% of the 607 passes thrown by his team have gone Higbee's way.
  • With 18 targets in the red zone this season, Higbee has been on the receiving end of 15.9% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have thrown the ball in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • In his 12 matchups against the 49ers, Higbee's 26.1 receiving yards average is 14.4 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (40.5).
  • Higbee, in 12 matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those three games.
  • The 49ers are giving up 227.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • The 49ers have given up 25 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Higbee picked up 51 yards on four receptions.
  • Over his last three games, Higbee racked up 13 catches on 19 targets and averaged 50.7 receiving yards with two touchdowns.

Higbee's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Higbee

85

14.0%

61

560

5

18

15.9%

Cooper Kupp

191

31.5%

145

1947

16

37

32.7%

Van Jefferson

89

14.7%

50

802

6

15

13.3%

Robert Woods

69

11.4%

45

556

4

16

14.2%

