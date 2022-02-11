Skip to main content
Steelers RB Najee Harris Talks Team Goals, Mike Tomlin, and More From Radio Row at SB LVI
T.J. Watt Wins Defensive Player of the Year

T.J. Watt, the betting favorite at -400 odds, won the Defensive Player of the Year Award after tying Michael Strahan's single-season sack record.

TJ Watt Named 2021 Defensive Player of the Year

The Steelers defensive playmaker led all contenders with -400 odds.

Watt is one of only two players to record more than 20 sacks in fewer than 15 games since sacks became a statistic in 1982. He recorded 22.5 sacks this season, tying Michael Strahan’s all-time record while also leading the NFL for a second straight year.

Only twelve players have tallied more than 20 sacks in a complete season, one of which is his brother, J.J. Watt.

Watt also recorded 64 total tackles with 16 assists.

tj-watt-steelers-sack-celebration

Here’s where betting closed for DPOY:

Steelers linebacker TJ Watt -400
Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons +200
Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald +500

If you took Watt before the season started, you received good value at +750. Both Parsons and Donald had strong seasons, but neither matched Watt.

