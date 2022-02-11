TJ Watt Named 2021 Defensive Player of the Year

The Steelers defensive playmaker led all contenders with -400 odds.

Watt is one of only two players to record more than 20 sacks in fewer than 15 games since sacks became a statistic in 1982. He recorded 22.5 sacks this season, tying Michael Strahan’s all-time record while also leading the NFL for a second straight year.

Only twelve players have tallied more than 20 sacks in a complete season, one of which is his brother, J.J. Watt.

Watt also recorded 64 total tackles with 16 assists.

Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports

Here’s where betting closed for DPOY:

Steelers linebacker TJ Watt -400

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons +200

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald +500

If you took Watt before the season started, you received good value at +750. Both Parsons and Donald had strong seasons, but neither matched Watt.

