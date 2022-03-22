Bulls-Bucks, Clippers-Nuggets Spread, Over/Under and Prop Bets

After a bit of a hiatus, we’re back with NBA bets and there’s two great games on the docket Tuesday night.

The Bucks host the Bulls, their division rival, who have been struggling as of late. Milwaukee may end up being short handed against Chicago but that doesn’t affect its favorite status. And in the mountain time zone, Nikola Jokic’s Nuggets host the Clippers. Both teams enter on losing streaks, so something has to give in this nationally televised matchup.

SI host Robin Lundberg is back as the guest picker for this pair of games as the season winds down.

Season record: 101-105-2

Guest bettors: 80-116

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Spread: Bulls +6.5 (+100) | Bucks -6.5 (-118)

Moneyline: Bulls (+240) | Bucks (-300)

Total: Under 233.5 (-110) | Over 233.5 (-110)

Injuries: Bulls G Lonzo Ball—Out; Bucks F Giannis Antetokounmpo—Day-to-Day; Bucks F Khris Middleton—Out

Bulls Profile

Record Over Last 10 Games: 3-7

ATS Record: 37-32-1

O/U Record: 34-35-2

Points Per Game/Rank: 112/10

Points Allowed Per Game/Rank: 111.2/16

Patrick Williams made his long-awaited return Monday and helped end the team’s three-game skid at home in a 113-199 win against the Raptors. The book on the Bulls has been that they don’t perform against the top teams in either conference and their third meeting with their division rival presents an opportunity to buck that trend.

Bucks Profile

Record Over Last 10 Games: 8-2

ATS Record: 33-38

O/U Record: 36-35

Points Per Game/Rank: 114.9/3

Points Allowed Per Game/Rank: 111.3/7

Milwaukee ran into the buzzsaw that has been the Timberwolves over the weekend and suffered a 19-point road loss. Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee, day-to-day) did not play in that game but tallied 30-plus points in both wins against Chicago this season.

Kyle Wood’s Bets:

Spread Pick: Bucks -6.5

Milwaukee is swapping Antetokounmpo for Khris Middleton. Milwaukee would surely love to be at full health against its division rival, which it’s fending off for home court advantage in the playoff race, but Antetokounmpo’s return to the court makes me confident in the Bucks. The Bulls are 3-7 in their last 10 games against playoff or play-in teams, which includes a March 4 loss to the Bucks at home. That was before both Alex Caruso and Williams returned to Chicago’s lineup, but I still like Milwaukee in this spot: back on its home court, where it’s won four in a row.

Over/Under Pick: Over 233.5

Both teams’ games go over about 50% of the time and the last two Bucks games have gone over totals set at 241.5 points. The Bulls’ defense, even with its top defenders back for a few games, aren’t going to lock up a team with Antetokounmpo running the show. And Chicago can go shot for shot with most teams in the league with two scorers in DeMar DeRozan and Zach Lavine averaging better than 24 ppg. Both teams are more than capable of going for 120-plus points, and I think they can each flirt with that total which would easily send this game over.

Prop: Giannis Antetokounmpo Over 11.5 Rebounds (-141)

Chicago is the third-worst rebounding team in the NBA and Antetokounmpo is the sixth-best individual rebounder in the league (11.5). He’s grabbed 16 and 12 in the two meetings with the Bulls and there will be plenty of opportunities for rebounds in this up and down game between two teams in the top half of the league in pace.

Guest Picker Robin Lundberg’s Bets:

Spread Pick: Bucks -6.5

The Bulls have had a nice season but have dropped eight of their last 11 games. Meanwhile, the defending champs have hit their stride as of late outside of a short handed loss to Minnesota. Assuming Giannis is back in the lineup, give me the Bucks.

Time: 10 p.m. | TNT

Spread: Clippers +6.5 (-110) | Nuggets -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Clippers (+225) | Nuggets (-275)

Total: Under 222.5 (-110) | Over 222.5 (-110)

Injuries: Clippers F Norman Powell—Out; Nuggets F Michael Porter Jr.—Out

Clippers Profile

Record Over Last 10 Games: 4-6

ATS Record: 35-37-1

O/U Record: 33-38-2

Points Per Game/Rank: 106.7/25

Points Allowed Per Game/Rank: 107.9/11

Los Angeles is barely keeping its head above water while it awaits the return of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, who was recently cleared to practice. The Clippers have lost three in a row and six of their last eight with victories against the lowly Pistons and Wizards the sole exceptions.

Nuggets Profile

Record Over Last 10 Games: 6-4

ATS Record: 33-39

O/U Record: 39-31-2

Points Per Game/Rank: 111.3/11

Points Allowed Per Game/Rank: 108.9/12

Denver dropped its last two games and is neck and neck with Minnesota for the sixth seed in the West. Nikola Jokic’s one-man show in the mountains may get some reinforcements soon in the form of Michael Porter Jr., but Jamal Murray’s return is still some ways away.

Kyle Wood’s Bets:

Spread Pick: Nuggets -6.5

This series has been much closer than one might expect. The Nuggets lead it 2-1 with a three-point scoring margin across those three games. Both teams enter on losing streaks, but Denver has the best player in this matchup and the potential back-to-back MVP in Jokic. The Clippers have lost five straight road games and just don’t have the horses to keep up with the Nuggets’ offense. I like Denver to take the season series in a comfortable win at home.

Over/Under Pick: Under 222.5

The last time these teams met, they combined for 258 points in an overtime affair. But the first two games were very low-scoring (103-100, 87-85). The Clippers aren’t suited for a big-scoring outing against even an average defense like Denver’s. L.A.’s defense is more than serviceable enough to prevent an offensive outburst from the Nuggets.

Prop: Nikola Jokic Points + Rebounds Over 38.5 (-133)

Jokic’s season average for combined points and rebounds is 39.7 and the last time he faced the Clippers he combined for 63 points and boards (49 points, 14 rebounds). He’s averaging nearly 30 points and 13 rebounds per game this month—he should clear this with relative ease.

Guest picker Robin Lundberg’s Bet:

Spread Pick: Nuggets -6.5

Ty Lue has done a tremendous job with the Clippers this season but a team is ultimately about its talent. Right now, the Clippers are severely lacking in that department due to injury. I’ll take Jokic and the Nuggets against the reeling Clips, who are struggling to generate any offense without both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

DFS Value Plays

(Prices based on 7 p.m. main slate)

PG Bones Hyland, Nuggets (FD: $5,800 | DK: $5,300)

SF/SG RJ Barrett, Knicks ($7,200 | $7,600)

SF De’Andre Hunter, Hawks ($5,000 | $5,000)

PF/C Wendell Carter Jr., Magic ($7,300 | $8,400)

C Nikola Vucevic, Bulls ($6,900 | $7,700)

