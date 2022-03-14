Selection Sunday has come and gone and it’s time to fill out your March Madness bracket!

While you’re at it, why not head to SI Sportsbook and place some bets? If you’re betting on a long shot, you want to lock in that value. March Madness is madness for a reason. Anything can happen, and the one thing to expect is the unexpected.

Check the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Odds at SI Sportsbook

John Locher/AP

Gonzaga is the No. 1 overall seed and are the betting favorite to win the NCAA championship at SI Sportsbook (+300). Last year, though, the Bulldogs couldn’t match up against Baylor in the title game. The Bears are +1200 to win repeat as champions.

Arizona (+650), Kentucky (+800), and Kansas (+1200) round out the other favorites for the Championship at SI Sportsbook.

All five of these teams can’t make the Final Four, though, with Baylor and Kentucky are actually in the same bracket. And, as always, we can’t rule out Cinderellas.

Here are the current odds for the Final Four at SI Sportsbook:

Gonzaga -138

Arizona +140

Kansas +175

Baylor +240

Kentucky +240

Auburn +260

Iowa +350

Villanova +350

Duke +400

Purdue +500

Texas Tech +500

Houston +550

Tennessee +550

UCLA +600

Illinois +900

Texas +900

Wisconsin +1000

LSU +1100

Arkansas +1200

Michigan +1400

Connecticut +1700

North Carolina +1700

Saint Mary’s +1700

Alabama +2000

San Diego State +2000

I asked our betting team which futures bets they are backing for the Final Four, championship game and national champion.

SI Betting’s Matt Ehalt:

Final Four: Gonzaga (-138), UCLA (+600), Kansas (+140), Arizona (+210)

Final: Gonzaga vs. Kansas

Champion: Gonzaga (+300)

SI Video’s Doug Vazquez:

Final Four: F4: Gonzaga (-138), Kentucky (+240), Arizona (+140), Kansas (+175)

Final: Kentucky vs. Arizona

Champion: Kentucky (+850)

Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal/USA TODAY Network

SI Betting and Fantasy’s Kyle Wood:

Final Four: Gonzaga (-138), Kentucky (+240), Tennessee (+550), Kansas (+175)

Final: Gonzaga vs. Kansas

Champion: Kansas (+1200)

SI Fantasy’s Matt De Lima

Final Four: Gonzaga (-138), Kentucky (+240), Tennessee (+550), Auburn (+260)

Final: Gonzaga vs. Tennessee

Champion: Gonzaga (+300)

SI Betting and Fantasy’s Jennifer Piacenti

Final Four: Gonzaga (-138), Kentucky (+240), Arizona (+140), Kansas (+175)

Final: Arizona vs. Gonzaga

Champion: Gonzaga (+300)

SI Fantasy’s Craig Ellenport:

Final four: Gonzaga (-138), Arizona (+140), Kentucky (+240), Iowa (+350)

Final: Iowa vs. Gonzaga

Champion: Iowa (+2500)

Trevor Ruszkowski/USA Today network

SI Betting and Fantasy’s Bill Enright:

Final Four: Gonzaga (-138), Arizona (+140), Auburn (+260), Kentucky (+240)

Final: Gonzaga vs. Arizona

Champion: Gonzaga (+300)

SI Betting’s Frank Taddeo:

Final Four: Gonzaga (-138), Arizona (+140), Kentucky (+240), Kansas (+175)

Final: Gonzaga vs Arizona

Champion: Arizona (+600)

SI Fantasy’s Shawn Childs:

Final Four: Texas Tech (+500), Kentucky (+240), Wisconsin (+1000), Arizona (+140)

Final: Arizona vs. Kentucky

Champion: Kentucky (+850)

SI Fantasy’s Michael Fabiano:

Final Four: Gonzaga (-138), Kentucky (+240), Tennessee (+550), Kansas (+175)

Final: Gonzaga vs. Kansas

Champion: Gonzaga (+300)

Check the Latest Odds at SI Sportsbook

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

More Betting, Fantasy and College Basketball:

• NCAA Tournament Opening Lines

• MLB World Series Future Odds

• Tom Brady’s Return Affects SB Future Odds

• Tom Brady Returns: Fantasy Impact

• Underdog Runs that Paid Off

• SI Experts Bracket