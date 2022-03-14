Skip to main content
2022 March Madness Bracket Recap
2022 March Madness Bracket Recap

March Madness Final Four, Championship Game and Champion Bets

The SI Betting and Fantasy staff provide their NCAA men’s basketball Final Four, championship game and champion bets.

Selection Sunday has come and gone and it’s time to fill out your March Madness bracket!

While you’re at it, why not head to SI Sportsbook and place some bets? If you’re betting on a long shot, you want to lock in that value. March Madness is madness for a reason. Anything can happen, and the one thing to expect is the unexpected.

Check the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Odds at SI Sportsbook

Gonzaga players celebrate after defeating Saint Mary’s in an NCAA college basketball championship game at the West Coast Conference tournament Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Gonzaga is the No. 1 overall seed and are the betting favorite to win the NCAA championship at SI Sportsbook (+300). Last year, though, the Bulldogs couldn’t match up against Baylor in the title game. The Bears are +1200 to win repeat as champions.

Arizona (+650), Kentucky (+800), and Kansas (+1200) round out the other favorites for the Championship at SI Sportsbook.

All five of these teams can’t make the Final Four, though, with Baylor and Kentucky are actually in the same bracket. And, as always, we can’t rule out Cinderellas.

Here are the current odds for the Final Four at SI Sportsbook:

Gonzaga -138
Arizona +140
Kansas +175
Baylor +240
Kentucky +240
Auburn +260
Iowa +350
Villanova +350
Duke +400
Purdue +500
Texas Tech +500
Houston +550
Tennessee +550

UCLA +600
Illinois +900
Texas +900
Wisconsin +1000
LSU +1100
Arkansas +1200
Michigan +1400
Connecticut +1700
North Carolina +1700
Saint Mary’s +1700
Alabama +2000
San Diego State +2000

I asked our betting team which futures bets they are backing for the Final Four, championship game and national champion.

SI Betting’s Matt Ehalt:

Final Four: Gonzaga (-138), UCLA (+600), Kansas (+140), Arizona (+210)
Final: Gonzaga vs. Kansas
Champion: Gonzaga (+300)

SI Video’s Doug Vazquez:

Final Four: F4: Gonzaga (-138), Kentucky (+240), Arizona (+140), Kansas (+175)
Final: Kentucky vs. Arizona
Champion: Kentucky (+850)

Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe flexes

SI Betting and Fantasy’s Kyle Wood:

Final Four: Gonzaga (-138), Kentucky (+240), Tennessee (+550), Kansas (+175)
Final: Gonzaga vs. Kansas
Champion: Kansas (+1200)

SI Fantasy’s Matt De Lima

Final Four: Gonzaga (-138), Kentucky (+240), Tennessee (+550), Auburn (+260)
Final: Gonzaga vs. Tennessee
Champion: Gonzaga (+300)

SI Betting and Fantasy’s Jennifer Piacenti

Final Four: Gonzaga (-138), Kentucky (+240), Arizona (+140), Kansas (+175)
Final: Arizona vs. Gonzaga
Champion: Gonzaga (+300)

SI Fantasy’s Craig Ellenport:

Final four: Gonzaga (-138), Arizona (+140), Kentucky (+240), Iowa (+350)
Final: Iowa vs. Gonzaga
Champion: Iowa (+2500)

Iowa celebrates after defeating Indiana

SI Betting and Fantasy’s Bill Enright:

Final Four: Gonzaga (-138), Arizona (+140), Auburn (+260), Kentucky (+240)
Final: Gonzaga vs. Arizona
Champion: Gonzaga (+300)

SI Betting’s Frank Taddeo:

Final Four: Gonzaga (-138), Arizona (+140), Kentucky (+240), Kansas (+175)
Final: Gonzaga vs Arizona
Champion: Arizona (+600)

SI Fantasy’s Shawn Childs:

Final Four: Texas Tech (+500), Kentucky (+240), Wisconsin (+1000), Arizona (+140)
Final: Arizona vs. Kentucky
Champion: Kentucky (+850)

SI Fantasy’s Michael Fabiano:

Final Four: Gonzaga (-138), Kentucky (+240), Tennessee (+550), Kansas (+175)
Final: Gonzaga vs. Kansas
Champion: Gonzaga (+300)

NCAA Men's Tournament
Fantasy/Betting
