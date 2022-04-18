NFL Draft First Pick Odds: Bet on Travon Walker, Not Aidan Hutchinson

The odds at SI Sportsbook list Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson as the overwhelming betting favorite to be the first player chosen in the 2022 NFL Draft, at odds of -333.

According to respected money in Las Vegas and at SI Sportsbook, the draft will not commence with the player oddsmakers have listed as the prohibitive betting favorite to hear his name called first on April 28.

Bettors need to take note of this immediately. Do not lay the wood to the prohibitive favorite in this market.

Why?

Simple: Rumor is the Jacksonville Jaguars will not tab the talented Wolverine first overall, but will instead select Georgia’s Travon Walker. The edge rusher from the Bulldogs can still be found at healthy plus odds of +300 at SI Sportsbook, while many books around the country have already begun to slash his odds.

Dale Zanine/USA Today Sports

2022 No. 1 Overall Pick Betting Odds

Since 2010, a total of 80 defensive linemen have been selected in the first round of the NFL draft. The most recent defensive lineman to be taken No. 1 overall was Myles Garrett, who went to the Cleveland Browns in 2017. Over the last 12 drafts, Jadeveon Clowney, who was chosen by the Houston Texans in 2014, is the only other defensive lineman to be selected with the first overall pick.

In the 2019 draft, a total of 10 defensive linemen were taken in the opening round. Last year, a total of five defensive linemen were drafted within the first 32 overall picks: Kwity Paye, Payton Turner Gregory Rousseau Jayson Oweh and Joe Tryon.

According to oddsmakers projections, in addition to Hutchinson and Walker, bettors this year will likely find Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux, Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson II, Georgia’s Jordan Davis as well as Purdue’s George Karlaftis drafted in the first round this year.

Junfu Han/USA TODAY Network

CONTENDERS

Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan (-333)

If you watched college football last season, you likely saw highlights of arguably the best defensive player in the country. However, it appears that Jacksonville is no longer completely sold on the former Michigan standout, who led the Big Ten with 14 sacks. Hutchinson, who finished second overall to Alabama’s Bryce Young in the 2021 Heisman Trophy voting, is apparently no longer a lock to play in Florida next season. This results in strong value for bettors to back the over 1.5 in Hutchinson’s overall draft position at odds of +175.

Travon Walker, DE, Georgia (+300)

Meet the player respected money now believes will be the first player chosen overall by GM Trent Baalke and the Jaguars. As word has spread, the plus-odds on Walker -- which were listed as high as +275 last Friday -- have dropped significantly. However, bettors at SI Sportsbook can still find extreme value on Walker at odds of +300.

Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State (+1100)

Ikem Ekwonu is easily one of the biggest risers in the last few months and oddsmakers have been quick to adjust his overall betting projection. The former N.C. State standout, amid strong speculation, has now become the betting favorite to be the first offensive lineman drafted (-140) and is in play for consideration to help protect the face of the Jaguars franchise, Trevor Lawrence.

Evan Neal, OT, Alabama (+1200)

Evan Neal, who was more seriously in the discussion for the first overall pick to Jacksonville several months ago, has seen his odds to be chosen first rise to +1200. Oddsmakers listed Neal’s overall draft position at 2.5 when markets were first released, but due to Ekwonu’s rise, the former Crimson Tide star now stands at 3.5 -- juiced heavily to the over at odds of -190 to fall beyond the New York Jets at No. 4 overall.

BET: No. 1 Overall Pick: Travon Walker +300

BET: Aidan Hutchinson Over 1.5 +175

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.