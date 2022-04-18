Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAMLBCFBCBBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Betting
NFL Draft Futures: First Quarterback Selected
NFL Draft Futures: First Quarterback Selected

NFL Draft Odds: Ikem Ekwonu Passes Evan Neal as Favorite to be First Offensive Lineman Drafted

NC State’s Ikem Ekwonu has passed Alabama’s Evan Neal as the betting favorite at SI Sportsbook to be the first offensive lineman drafted.

NFL front office executives know the most-important player on any roster is the starting quarterback. To protect that vital asset, oddsmakers are predicting teams will invest in offensive lineman more than any other offensive position in this year’s draft.

In February, Alabama’s Evan Neal was the betting favorite to be the first offensive lineman to be selected in this year’s draft. However, over the last several weeks those odds have flipped with NC State’s Ikem Ekwonu now sitting in the top overall perch.

Let’s take a deeper look at the offensive lineman market.

Check NFL Draft Future Odds at SI Sportsbook

Oct 30, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) warms up prior to a game against the Louisville Cardinals at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Offensive Lineman Betting Odds

Five offensive lineman come off the board in the first round of the 2021 draft. Penei Sewell was the first offensive lineman chosen by the Lions at No. 7. Following Sewell were Rashawn Slater to the Chargers (13), Alijah Vera-Tucker to the Jets (14), Alex Leatherwood to the Raiders (17) and Christian Darrisaw to the Vikings (No. 23).

In this year’s draft, the oddsmakers at SI Sportsbook have set the over/under betting projection at 7.5 offensive lineman to hear their name called in the first round with the ‘under’ moderately juiced at odds of -141. You  will need to risk $141 dollars to win $100 if you believe less than 7.5 lineman will be selected in the first round.

Four offensive lineman are strongly rumored to be drafted in the first round of the 2022 draft: Ekwonu, Neal, Mississippi State’s Charles Cross and Northern Iowa’s Trevor Penning. The wildcards are Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green, Boston College’s Zion Johnson, Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann.

Currently, we see two clear front runners in Ekwonu (-141) and Neal (+115) to come off the board first in the offensive lineman betting market at SI Sportsbook.

Bet Offensive Lineman Draft Odds at SI Sportsbook

Bet Offensive Lineman Draft Odds at SI Sportsbook

FIRST OFFENSIVE LINEMAN SELECTED IN 2022 NFL DRAFT

Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State (-141)

Over the last several months, Ekwonu has seen his overall betting projection drop as word has spread that the powerful former NC State standout has the ability to play on the interior at guard or on the outside at tackle at the next level. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

In early February, oddsmakers listed Ekwonu’s overall draft position at 5.5 but have since adjusted that projection to 3.5 as strong speculation has the explosive talent coming off the board first (-140) among all offensive lineman.

Dec 31, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) in action during the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium.

Evan Neal, OT, Alabama (+115)

Alabama offensive lineman have been drafted in the first round of the last three NFL Drafts (Leatherwood, 2021; Jedrick Wills, 2020; Jonah Williams, 2019) and that streak will extend to four later this month. 

Neal, who was in the discussion for the first-overall pick several months ago, should still hear his name called in the top five picks. 

The 6’7”, 360 pound Neal is a massive lineman who will likely be an integral part of an NFL line for the next decade. Oddsmakers listed Neal’s overall draft position at 2.5 when markets were first released, but due to Ekwonu’s rise the former Crimson Tide star now stands at 4.5 juiced heavily to the over at odds of -125.

Neal is being strongly linked to the Giants at pick No. 5.

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:
Eastern Conference Betting Preview
Western Conference Betting Preview
NFL Draft Top Pick Odds
Betting Advice: Buy or Fade the Nets
First Wide Receiver Drafted Odds
Top-200 NFL Fantasy Dynasty Rankings
First Quarterback Drafted Odds
NFL Draft First-12 picks buzz

Fantasy/Betting
Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide
North Carolina State Wolfpack
North Carolina State Wolfpack

YOU MAY LIKE

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) rushes Charleston Southern Buccaneers quarterback Jack Chambers (8) during the first half at Sanford Stadium.
Play
Betting

NFL Draft First Pick Odds: Bet on Travon Walker, Not Aidan Hutchinson

Smart money says Jaguars have their eyes on Georgia's pass rusher.

By Frankie Taddeo
AP22107809381075
Play
Betting

NBA Playoffs Continue

Plus, spreads, updated title odds and injury news.

By Kyle Wood
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after a play against the Brooklyn Nets in the first quarter during game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs.
NBA

Best NBA Playoff Performances and Biggest Surprises So Far

Nets-Celtics drama, Game 1 upsets and high-scoring postseason debuts—the first weekend of the 2022 playoffs had it all.

By SI Staff
Oct 27, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) celebrates scoring a run during the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during game six of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field.
Play
MLB

Mookie Betts Knows He’s Got a Strong Shot at the Hall of Fame

The Dodgers’ superstar has 11 years left on his contract, but already he has Cooperstown on his mind.

By Michael Shapiro
Chris Paul throws a pass
Play
NBA

SI:AM | The Top Three Performances From Yesterday’s NBA Game 1s

Chris Paul, Kyrie Irving and Duncan Robinson stole the show.

By Dan Gartland
mmqb-desmond-ridder-sam-howell-derek-carr
NFL

Desmond Ridder’s and Sam Howell’s Paths to the Draft

Here’s what the quarterbacks learned in college that prepared them for the NFL. Plus, Josh McDaniels on the Derek Carr contract negotiations, and more.

By Albert Breer
usc-basketball-logo
College

Report: USC Commit Aaliyah Gayles Shot at House Party

The 18-year-old had two emergency surgeries over the weekend.

By Mike McDaniel
Signs outside of Anfield in Liverpool.
Play
Soccer

UEFA, Big Clubs Still Profiting Off Super League on First Anniversary

One year ago, the launch of the breakaway tournament made to rival the Champions League rocked the world of soccer. But the big clubs are still profiting off the failed idea.

By Jonathan Wilson