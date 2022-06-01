The 2022 NBA Finals get underway Thursday night in San Francisco.

The Warriors, back in the championship game once again, are up against the Celtics, who haven’t been to the Finals since before Golden State’s mid-2010s reign began.

The series matchups are enticing and there are parallels between this Boston team and Golden State’s 2015 title team. Notably, Ime Udoka is in his first year as a coach, similar to Steve Kerr when he piloted the Dubs to a title against the Cavaliers.

The Warriors are favored in Game 1 at home, where they’ve yet to lose in the playoffs, though the Celtics have fared better on the road this postseason. I combined my four favorite bets on the SI Sportsbook bet builder for this marquee matchup.

Regular-season record: 117-113-2

Play-in/playoffs record: 74-73

Time: 9 p.m. ET | TNT

Spread: Celtics +3.5 (-110) | Warriors -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Celtics (+138) | Warriors (-163)

Total: Under 212.5 (-110) | Over 211.5 (-110)

Leg 1: Steph Curry Over 4.5 Assists

For a while in the conference finals, I was riding the over on Curry’s rebounding totals. After grabbing 20 rebounds in the first two games, he snagged 13 over the next three. His assist numbers, meanwhile, only increased as the series (and the playoffs as a whole) progressed. Curry averages 6.2 assists per game in the playoffs, which is on par with his regular-season average. He’s gone over 4.5 assists in 11 of 16 postseason games. Given the attention Boston is bound to give Curry in an effort to force the ball out of his hands, betting on a manageable number of assists is a logical proposal.

Leg 2: Jayson Tatum Over 6.5 Rebounds

Tatum’s rebounding numbers were unimpressive in the first two rounds of the playoffs. He stepped up in the Eastern Conference finals and surpassed his regular-season average of eight boards a game to grab 8.3 against the Heat. He had two double-double total in the series, led the team in rebounds twice and went over this total in five of seven games. He also averaged 10 boards per game in two regular-season meetings with Golden State, another positive sign for his over.

Leg 3: Warriors Moneyline

Golden State is 3-0 in Game 1s in the playoffs so far and, more importantly, has yet to lose a home game. The Warriors are also benefiting from nearly a whole week off, while the Celtics played intense Games 6 and 7 against the Heat over the weekend. I’m bullish on Boston’s chances in the series but I think the series opener goes to the Dubs, who are better rested and have been here before.

Leg 4: Derrick White Over 7.5 Points

White made his presence felt in the Eastern Conference finals, often kicking off the scoring charge for the Celtics. His impact was outsized given his 10 ppg average, though he averaged 11.4 ppg in Games 4-7 after scoring a combined three points in Game 1 and 3. His minutes and shot attempts went up in the latest series, a sign to Udoka he can be trusted in the Finals. I expect him to be a key cog in the rotation against Golden State and to have enough opportunities to score at least eight points.

BET: Four-Leg, Same-Game Parlay (+475)

Steph Curry Over 4.5 Assists

Jayson Tatum Over 6.5 Rebounds

Warriors Moneyline

Derrick White Over 7.5 Points

