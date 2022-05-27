Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Betting
Golden State Warriors Defeat the Dallas Mavericks and Advance to the NBA Finals
Golden State Warriors Defeat the Dallas Mavericks and Advance to the NBA Finals

Warriors Favored to Win NBA Finals, Steph Curry Finals MVP Favorite

Golden State is favored to win the NBA Finals against either Boston or Miami, while Steph Curry is the favorite to be named Finals MVP.

The Warriors' run of excellence resumed Thursday evening in San Francisco.

The same core of those historically good late 2010s teams—Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green—have brought the Warriors back to basketball’s biggest stage. No. 3 Golden State defeated the No. 4 Mavericks in five games in the Western Conference finals to advance to their sixth NBA Finals in eight seasons, a feat no team has accomplished since Michael Jordan’s Bulls.

Golden State is now favored to win its fourth ring in this span.

The Warriors have -160 odds to win the NBA Title, better odds than both of their potential opponents. Their Finals counterpart could be decided Friday night when the Heat and Celtics meet for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Bet on the NBA Playoffs at SI Sportsbook

Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry holds up the conference finals MVP trophy after the Warriors defeated the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Top-seeded Miami is a long shot to get out of this round, much less win it all. The Heat have +3000 odds to win their first championship since 2013. Boston, which is favored to win Friday, is +140 to win it all. The franchise last won the title in 2008.

Curry is the prohibitive favorite at SI Sportsbook to be the Finals MVP with +110 odds.  Next closest is Jayson Tatum at +210 odds, followed by Jaylen Brown (+900), Green (+1200), Thompson (+1200), Jordan Poole (+2000) and Jimmy Butler (+2000).

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Curry, somewhat infamously, has never won Finals MVP, despite his three rings. Andre Iguodola won the award in the 2015 Finals and Kevin Durant won it in 2017 and 2018. Curry did just win the first-ever Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP.

Curry and Golden State have that championship look and feel again, hence their status as heavy favorites to claim the hardware.

In case you forgot, Golden State made five straight Finals from 2015-19 and won three titles. Then, injuries kept the Dubs out of the playoffs two seasons in a row.

The dynasty was dormant, but now it’s back.

About a month ago, when the longtime favorite Suns first started to have trouble with the Pelicans in the first round, the Warriors passed them as the favorites to win the championship. They have since been ingrained as progressively heavier favorites.

They beat the Nuggets in five games in the first round, defeated the Grizzlies in six in the second round and then topped the Mavericks.

The Finals begin Thursday, June 2, so if the Celtics win Friday, there will be five days off before Game 1. If the Heat force a Game 7, it will be played Sunday night in Miami.

Check the Latest Odds at SI Sportsbook

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

More Betting, Fantasy and NBA:
NBA Eastern Conference Finals Betting Preview
NBA No. 1 Draft Pick Odds
Roundtable: Favorite NFL Over/Under
Five-Best NFL Games to Bet
Best/Worst NFL Fantasy Playoffs Schedules
Hard Knocks Tabs Cardinals: Fantasy, Betting Angles
WBA (Regular) Lightweight Title Betting Preview
The Warriors Come Full Circle

Fantasy/Betting
Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics

YOU MAY LIKE

Menswear expert and athlete stylist Courtney Mays
Lifestyle

Courtney Mays Has Tunnel Vision When It Comes to NBA Style

The menswear expert and consultant is also an activist and influencer, using fashion as her voice to let the world see and hear Black men and women.

By Senita Brooks
DTD UT 3
College Football

FCS All-American LB Tucker-Dorsey Transfers to Texas

The redshirt junior notified coach Steve Sarkisian’s staff of his decision earlier this week.

By John Garcia Jr.
Bryan Danielson walks to the ring on AEW Rampage
Play
Wrestling

Q&A: Bryan Danielson Previews AEW’s ‘Double or Nothing’

He says of his current story line with the Blackpool Combat Club, “These past couple months have just been a joy.”

By Justin Barrasso
USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen is out for June camp
Play
Soccer

USMNT GK Steffen Out of June Camp for Family Reasons

Sean Johnson replaces the U.S. starter, who will miss one of two pre-World Cup camps.

By Associated Press
Two Rockies players react to a home run.
Extra Mustard

Look: New Rockies Uniform Draws Mixed Reviews

Colorado turned heads Friday after unveiling some new threads as part of MLB’s City Connect series.

By Jelani Scott
FILE - Gervonta Davis celebrates during a WBA Super Lightweight world championship boxing match against Mario Barrios on Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Atlanta. Gervonta Davis may have met his match when it comes to trading insults. Now it’s about trading punches, and he believes he does that far better than Rolando Romero, his opponent Saturday night when he defends his lightweight title in a matchup of unbeatens in Brooklyn.
Play
Betting

WBA Lightweight Title Betting Preview: Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero

Betting advice for Saturday’s WBA (regular) lightweight title bout between the heavy favorite and champion Gervonta Davis against Rolando Romero.

By Doug Vazquez
Arizona Cardinals tight end J.J. Watt
Play
Extra Mustard

J.J. Watt Has a Doughnut Dilemma, and We Need to Break It Down

Does he have a right to complain about free doughnuts?

By Jimmy Traina
Courtesy ONE (1)
MMA

Exclusive: De Ridder to Meet Bigdash in ONE 159 Main Event

"The Dutch Knight" will defend his ONE middleweight championship on July 22, according to sources.

By Justin Barrasso