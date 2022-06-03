The Warriors have an opportunity to draw even in the NBA Finals on Sunday after the Celtics stole Game 1.

Golden State blew a 12-point fourth-quarter lead Thursday and were outscored 40-16 in the fourth quarter of a 120-108 loss. It was the first time the Dubs lost at home in this postseason and just the third Game 1 loss during Steve Kerr’s tenure.

Boston has now supplanted Golden State as the Finals favorites, though the Warriors are even heavier favorites for Game 2 on SI Sportsbook despite their collapse.

So, what bets are worth parlaying in Game 2? I picked four with the SI Sportsbook bet builder to create a four-leg, same-game parlay.

Time: 8 p.m. ET | ABC

Spread: Celtics +4.5 (-110) | Warriors -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Celtics (+145) | Warriors (-175)

Total: Under 215.5 (-110) | Over 215.5 (-110)

Leg 1: Jayson Tatum Over 3.5 Assists

Jayson Tatum’s playmaking was his method of impacting a game in which he shot poorly throughout. He finished with a game-high 13 assists against the Warriors on Thursday, his second game with double-digit assists this postseason. Tatum passed Marcus Smart for the team lead in assists per game on the playoff run with his big night and he now averages 6.3 dimes per game. I’d shy away from being too bullish on Tatum’s Game 2 assist total because he may look to get himself going more after his 3-of-17 showing, but he’s still a threat to swing the ball around the perimeter to his teammates spotting up and can easily rack up four or five assists, if not more.

Leg 2: Steph Curry Over 27.5 Points

Curry scored 34 points in 38 minutes against the best defense in the NBA. Much of that scoring was confined to the first quarter, when he hit six of his seven three-pointers. He looked like he was going to score 40 with ease before Curry cooled off in the second half. In the Western Conference finals, the Warriors didn’t need huge scoring nights from Curry, who still earned MVP for the series for his play. Up against Boston, which hit 21 threes in its Game 1 win, Golden State will require 30-plus points from Curry pretty much every night. He came out firing in the first game and nearly went over his point total in the first quarter. Even if he doesn’t get out to a hot start next time out, he’s a safe bet to go over 27.5 points.

Leg 3: Al Horford 1+ Made Three-Pointer

It’s safe to assume that the Warriors will divert more attention to Horford going forward. Boston’s big man had a surprise 26 points to lead the team in his first Finals appearance. His career-high six threes were a big part of that. Horford is shooting 46% from deep on 4.6 attempts per game in the playoffs and he’s hit at least one three in seven consecutive games. He’s hit at least one three in 15 of 18 playoff games. Even with more respect paid to him around the arc, the 6’11” Horford can get his shot off with ease and will keep letting it fly in Game 2 and for the rest of this series.

Leg 4: Under 215.5 Total Points

The over hit relatively easily in the first game after Boston went ballistic in the fourth quarter. The line was set at 211.5 and the teams combined for 228 points. Remember, that was with both teams shooting close to or better than 50% from three on a high number of attempts. I don’t anticipate that same level of success for either team next time out with defensive adjustments to be made by both Kerr and Ime Udoka. Game 2 might be more of a slogfest featuring more free throws, a slower pace and fewer wide-open threes. Offense prevailed in the first meeting—I believe in both teams’ defenses next time out.

