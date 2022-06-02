We are nearly one-third of the way through the MLB season and it’s time to check in on where the NL awards futures market stands. We are always looking for value, and there have been quite a few shifts since spring training.

Bet on Major League Baseball at SI Sportsbook

Matt York/AP

Here is the market at SI Sportsbook for NL MVP:

Mookie Betts +320

Manny Machado +350

Paul Goldschmidt +650

Bryce Harper +900

Pete Alonso +1200

Nolan Arenado +1300

Freddie Freeman +1300

Juan Soto +2200

C.J. Cron +2200

Trea Turner +2200

Ronald Acuna Jr. +2200

As you may have guessed, this list of top contenders looks almost nothing like the preseason list. There have been huge shifts in the market.

Before the season began, Juan Soto was the favorite (+275) followed by Ronald Acuna Jr. (+600), Bryce Harper (+750), Mookie Betts (+900) and Fernando Tatis, Jr. (+1000).

If you took Betts before the season, it looks like great value today. Betts is on pace for 54 home runs with a .306 batting average.

He looks like vintage Mookie, this time in blue and white for the Dodgers.

Better yet, if you took Manny Machado at +2800 odds you’re feeling good right now.

Machado leads MLB with a 3.1 bWAR and has been phenomenal, batting a career-best .344 while also swatting eight homers, scoring 35 runs and stealing seven bases.

Paul Goldschmidt had +5000 odds before the season began and keep crossing your fingers if you’re holding that ticket. Goldschmidt is looking incredible, also batting a career-best .353. He has 11 home runs, 33 runs scored and three stolen bases.

There is something special about this St. Louis team. I picked them to win the NL Central in my early futures picks and they are looking frisky.

Speaking of St. Louis, Nolan Arenado has cooled a little since his hot start but there’s still good value in +1300 odds.

Mets fans can also still find value in Pete Alonso, who has 13 homers and plays for a team that looks like it can’t be stopped. Alonso owned +2500 odds before the season.

But if I am making a pick today, then I have to go with Soto.

Soto is known for turning it on in the second half. Last year, he hit .283 with 11 homers before the All-Star break. After? He hit .385 with 18 home runs. Besides, does anyone think he remains a National after the All-Star Break?

There’s still plenty of time for him to get back into this race and he has +2200 odds.

Aaron Doster/AP

Moving over to NL Rookie of the Year:

Seiya Suzuki +175

MacKenzie Gore +250

Nolan Gorman +300

Alek Thomas +900

Oneil Cruz +2000

C.J. Abrams +2500

Seth Beer +2500

It’s not a very competitive race for the NL Rookie of the Year.

Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki is the favorite, batting .245 with four homers, but I am not putting my money on him at +175 odds.

Oneil Cruz was the favorite coming into the season but he got off to a rough start in the minors and has only appeared in two games with the Pirates.

Alek Thomas is batting .247 across his first 23 major-league games with three home runs. He was +1400 before the season started.

McKenzie Gore is my favorite in the category at +250 odds. Gore has pitched to a 1.71 ERA across eight appearances (seven starts) starts for the Padres with a 28.3% K rate.

I also love Nolan Gorman’s chances with +300 odds. Gorman has been great in his first 36 plate appearances, with a .387 batting average and two home runs.

Morry Gash/AP

Finally, let’s check on the NL Cy Young. Here’s the market:

Corbin Burnes +350

Max Scherzer +500

Carlos Rodon +800

Pablo Lopez +900

Sanday Alcantara +900

Walker Buehler +900

Joe Musgrove +1000

Again, this list looks very different from preseason. Zack Wheeler and Brandon Woodruff have fallen out of the top five and now round out the top ten at +1400 odds. I’m not wagering on either option though, even at that payout.

Corbin Burnes, the reigning Cy Young winner, is proving last year wasn’t a fluke. He has pitched to a 1.95 ERA this year with a nearly 32% K rate. I am still in on the Brewer at +350 odds, though +700 preseason would have been much better.

Max Scherzer was the favorite going into the season at +500 odds and he remains at +500 even though he is injured and may be sidelined for a b it. It feels like I should get a better payout if I take Scherzer today, so I am avoiding this bet.

I am also passing on Walker Buehler at +900 odds. Buehler has not looked sharp and his K rate is a career-low 20%.

Pablo Lopez saw the biggest jump, going from +3300 preseason to +900 odds. Sandy Alcantara also saw a significant move, going from +1600 to +900 odds. Both Marlins pitchers have been excellent to start the season and I prefer both to Scherzer, though I do worry the teammates could steal each other’s votes.

Joe Musgove looks attractive at +1000, improving from +1600 odds. Musgrove is 5-0 for the Padres with a 1.86 ERA spanning 58 innings.

Finally, Giants southpaw Carlos Rodon was +3500 before the season and is now up to +800 odds. You know that’s where I put my money.

Check the Latest Odds at SI Sportsbook

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter



More Betting, Fantasy and MLB:

• American League Awards Odds

• NHL Conference Finals Betting Preview

• NBA Finals Betting Preview

• NBA Final Best Bets

• NBA No. 1 Draft Pick Odds

• NFL Bold Betting Predictions

• NFL Bold Fantasy Predictions

• Astros’ Pena is Most Professional Rookie