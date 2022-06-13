Skip to main content
Betting
Warriors Defeat Celtics in Game 4 to Even NBA Finals
Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals Game 5 Same-Game Parlay

Bet on this four-leg, same-game parlay at SI Sportsbook with +450 odds as the Warriors welcome the Celtics with the series tied at 2.

Steph Curry has been the MVP of the NBA Finals so far, so why not bet on him showing up in a big way Monday night? Count on Curry connecting from outside for one leg of the SI Betting Game 5 same-game parlay.

The Warriors host the Celtics for Game 5 of the NBA Finals with the best-of-seven series tied at two. Golden State won Game 4 in Boston, 107-97, to even the series behind Curry’s 43-point explosion. The Dubs are 3.5-point home favorites at SI Sportsbook, and the teams split the first two games in San Francisco.

I’m leaning Warriors, but considering how this series has rocked back and forth I’m sticking away from this spread and instead combining a trio of player props and a game prop into a four-leg same-game parlay on SI Sportsbook.

Regular-season record: 117-113-2
Play-in/playoffs record: 82-80

Bet on Game 5 of the NBA Finals at SI Sportsbook

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) is double teamed by Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) and forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston.

No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 3 Golden State Warriors (Series tied, 2-2)

Time: 9 p.m. ET | ABC
Spread: Celtics +3.5 (+100) | Warriors -3.5 (-118)
Moneyline: Celtics (+145) | Warriors (-175)
Total: Under 210.5 (-110) | Over 210.5 (-110)

Leg 1: Jayson Tatum 40+ Points Plus Rebounds Plus Assists

Tatum was a stat sheet stuffer each of the past two games. He hit 40 combined points, rebounds and assists in Game 3 and surpassed it 4 in Boston thanks to a big night on the boards and a solid passing game, along with his usual 20-plus points. Tatum went for 23 points, 11 rebounds and six assists to hit exactly 40 combined stats in Game 4 and with 26 points, six boards and nine dimes in Game 3, he narrowly surpassed that mark. Boston needs a big game from Tatum, who’s had a rough shooting series, on the road. Tatum reaching 35 combined points, rebounds and assists is a lesser ask and one he’s accomplished in three of four games in the Finals, but I believe he can surpass 40 as he’s still due for a 30-plus-point game.

Leg 2: Warriors Over 104.5 Total Points

Golden State has gone over this total in three of four Finals games. That includes both home games at the Chase Center, where the Warriors scored 108 and 107 points last week. They average 105.5 ppg for the series and a league-best 112.7 in the playoffs. Golden State is hitting 16 threes per game on nearly 39% shooting as a team. Curry is, of course, the offensive engine for this team and he’s been at his best in the series. Boston has held up defensively in this series, but it’s difficult to see the Warriors being held below 105 at home, especially with momentum following their Game 4 victory.

Leg 3: Steph Curry 5+ Three-Pointers

Curry has drained at least five threes in each game of the Finals. He’s fresh off a 43-point outing in Game 4 where he drained seven threes, by far his best game of the series. Curry hit 7 of 14 threes in both Game 1 and Game 4 and he’s shooting 49.1% on 12.8 three-point attempts. He’s shooting his most threes per game on his best percentage against Boston, which is typically stout against three-point shooters. Curry is shooting at a phenomenal clip, and at the rate he’s getting threes up he can surpass this number even if his percentages drop a bit. Five threes appears to be the floor for Curry at the level he’s playing at in the Finals.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of basketball’s NBA Finals against Golden State Warriors, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston.

Leg 4: Steph Curry Under 6.5 Assists

Curry unders have not been particularly profitable in this series. He’s been smashing the over on his points, three-pointers and even rebounds. But Curry has not flashed as a playmaker with so much of his offensive game focused on scoring right now. He averaged 6.3 assists per game in the regular season and 5.7 throughout the postseason, but his assist average in the Finals is 3.8. His highest assist total against the Celtics is five and he recorded just two dimes in Game 3. Combining a big outside shooting night with Curry’s low assist totals is a perfect pair of bets for this parlay.

BET: Four-Leg, Same-Game Parlay (+450)

  • Jayson Tatum 40+ Points Plus Rebounds Plus Assists
  • Warriors Over 104.5 Total Points
  • Steph Curry 5+ Three-Pointers
  • Steph Curry Under 6.5 Assists
