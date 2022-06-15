Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Betting
Warriors Win Game 5 Despite Off Night From Steph Curry
Warriors Win Game 5 Despite Off Night From Steph Curry

Warriors-Celtics NBA Finals Game 6 Same-Game Parlay

Bet on this four-leg, same-game parlay at SI Sportsbook with +525 odds as the Celtics look to force a Game 7 against the Warriors.

This is the fourth time the Celtics have faced elimination in the 2022 playoffs.

Twice against the Bucks and once against the Heat, Boston was up against it and came through with a win. So why not count on three of its biggest stars to deliver big performances at home in Game 6 against Golden State?

The Warriors lead the series, 3-2, and can capture their fourth title in eight seasons with a win Thursday at TD Garden. Boston wants to send the series back to the Chase Center for a Game 7, where it was victorious in Game 1.

My series pick was Celtics in seven and I’ll stand by that as long as it’s still in play. The only way Boston makes it that far is if Jayson Tatum, Robert Williams and Marcus Smart all play well tonight, which is why I put them each into this four-leg parlay.

Regular-season record: 117-113-2
Play-in/playoffs record: 84-82

Bet on the NBA Finals at SI Sportsbook!

Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) goes to the basket in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.

No. 3 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 2 Boston Celtics (Warriors lead series, 3-2)

Time: 9 p.m. ET | ABC
Spread: Warriors +3.5 (+100) | Celtics -3.5 (-118)
Moneyline: Warriors (+140) | Celtics (-167)
Total: Under 209.5 (-110) | Over 209.5 (-110)

Leg 1: Jayson Tatum Over 25.5 Points

Tatum’s best game this postseason came while facing elimination. He went for 46 points to force Game 7 with his team trailing the Bucks, 3-2, in the semifinals. He scored 23 the following game to move on to the Eastern Conference finals and then had 26 in Game 7 against the Heat. Boston is 3-0 in elimination games this postseason and Tatum has gone over this total twice and has an average of 31.7 points in such games. His Finals scoring has not been on par with how well he performed the rest of the playoffs. Still, Tatum has gone over 25.5 points in three of five games against the Warriors, including the past two. Tatum’s three-point shot is falling and he’s coming off his best shooting game of the series. Count on him at home in Game 6.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Leg 2: Jayson Tatum Over 7.5 Rebounds

Tatum has been more active on the glass in the last two games. He grabbed double-digit rebounds in Games 4 and 5, resuming a trend of strong rebounding performances he flashed in the Heat series. Tatum went under this total in the first three games of the series and failed to grab even seven in any of those games before he corralled 11 and 10 boards, respectively. At his size and given his extended time on the court (44 minutes in Game 5, 40.8 for the series), Tatum can surely go over this figure for the third game in a row.

Bet on the NBA Finals at SI Sportsbook!

Bet on the NBA Finals at SI Sportsbook!

Leg 3: Robert Williams 16+ Points + Rebounds

Williams posted his highest-scoring game of the Finals in Game 5, which made sense given he played a series-high 31 minutes. Aside from a forgettable Game 2, he’s been a force for Boston on defense and a plus on offense as well. He has a pair of double-digit rebounding games to his name against the Warriors and he had 10 points last time out. Williams has combined for more than 16 points and rebounds in each of the last three games as he’s played more minutes and been more involved in the offense. This is do-or-die for the Celtics and Williams, health permitting, will be on the court long enough to ensure he goes over once again.

Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) goes to the basket while defended by Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) during the first half in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center.

Leg 4: Marcus Smart Over 14.5 Points

Smart, much like Williams, had a poor showing in Boston’s epic collapse in Game 2e. He finished with more turnovers (five) and fouls (four) than points (two). For the rest of the series, though, Smart has been a reliable scorer and shooter. He hasn’t scored less than 18 in the other four games and hit at least three three-pointers in each game. Smart, similar to Tatum, showed up in earlier elimination games by scoring 21 in Game 6 against Milwaukee and 24 in Game 7 versus the Heat. He’s certainly had some no-shows in the postseason, which dragged his average down considerably, but even with some single-digit scoring games Smart averages 15.8 ppg for the playoffs and 16.4 in the Finals. He could very well go over this total off three-pointers alone.

BET: Four-Leg, Same-Game Parlay (+525)

  • Jayson Tatum Over 25.5 Points
  • Jayson Tatum Over 7.5 Rebounds
  • Robert Williams 16+ Points + Rebounds
  • Marcus Smart Over 14.5 Points
Bet on This Same-Game Parlay at SI Sportsbook!

Bet on This Same-Game Parlay at SI Sportsbook!

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NBA:
Steph Curry Massive Finals MVP Favorite
Avalanche-Lightning Game 1 Bets
U.S. Open Betting Preview
NBA Finals Best Bets
NBA Draft Odds
Bold NFL Betting Predictions
SI Fantasy Latest Mock Draft
NFL Week 1 Line Movement
Jaylen Brown’s Evolution

Fantasy/Betting
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors

YOU MAY LIKE

76ers assistant coach Sam Cassell shoots around before a game against the Mavericks.
NBA

Report: Sam Cassell to Interview for Jazz Coaching Job

He’s spent the past two seasons as an assistant with the 76ers.

By Zach Koons
lusia-harris-lead
Play
NBA

Lusia Harris Is the Nearly-Forgotten ‘Queen of Basketball’ and Title IX Pioneer

Although she was a key trailblazer in the sport and a dominant force in the women’s game, she was relatively unknown to the generations who followed her—until now.

By Howard Beck
Ron Rivera watching the Commanders practice.
Play
NFL

Ron Rivera Says Commanders Will Not Trade Terry McLaurin

McLaurin was not in attendance at mandatory minicamp.

By Joseph Salvador
Dan and Tanya Snyder, co-owners and co-CEOs of the Washington Commanders, unveil their NFL football team's new identity, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. The new name comes 18 months after the once-storied franchise dropped its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans.
Play
NFL

Report: Snyder Will Not Appear at House Oversight Committee Hearing

The committee had requested that he and Roger Goodell testify during a June 22 hearing concerning the investigation into the Commanders.

By Madeline Coleman
USMNT player Yunus Musah falls to the ground during a game against El Salvador.
Extra Mustard

Soccer Twitter Reacts to Field Conditions From USMNT Game

A muddy field in El Salvador turned Tuesday’s match into a messy affair.

By Zach Koons
Minkah Fitzpatrick
Play
NFL

Report: Minkah Fitzpatrick Signs Record-Breaking Deal

The deal is reportedly for four years and will make him the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

By Joseph Salvador
Six basketballs sit on the floor before the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA

Report: Suns Employee Leaves Team Citing Toxic, Misogynistic Culture

The female employee claims the organization “does not place the same value on developing women in its workforce.”

By Wilton Jackson
fox-sports
Play
Extra Mustard

Fox Sports Has Only Itself to Blame for Amy Schneider First Pitch Controversy

Fox Sports' sloppy production on Kurt Busch first pitch leads to speculation, backlash

By Jimmy Traina