This is the fourth time the Celtics have faced elimination in the 2022 playoffs.

Twice against the Bucks and once against the Heat, Boston was up against it and came through with a win. So why not count on three of its biggest stars to deliver big performances at home in Game 6 against Golden State?

The Warriors lead the series, 3-2, and can capture their fourth title in eight seasons with a win Thursday at TD Garden. Boston wants to send the series back to the Chase Center for a Game 7, where it was victorious in Game 1.

My series pick was Celtics in seven and I’ll stand by that as long as it’s still in play. The only way Boston makes it that far is if Jayson Tatum, Robert Williams and Marcus Smart all play well tonight, which is why I put them each into this four-leg parlay.

Time: 9 p.m. ET | ABC

Spread: Warriors +3.5 (+100) | Celtics -3.5 (-118)

Moneyline: Warriors (+140) | Celtics (-167)

Total: Under 209.5 (-110) | Over 209.5 (-110)

Leg 1: Jayson Tatum Over 25.5 Points

Tatum’s best game this postseason came while facing elimination. He went for 46 points to force Game 7 with his team trailing the Bucks, 3-2, in the semifinals. He scored 23 the following game to move on to the Eastern Conference finals and then had 26 in Game 7 against the Heat. Boston is 3-0 in elimination games this postseason and Tatum has gone over this total twice and has an average of 31.7 points in such games. His Finals scoring has not been on par with how well he performed the rest of the playoffs. Still, Tatum has gone over 25.5 points in three of five games against the Warriors, including the past two. Tatum’s three-point shot is falling and he’s coming off his best shooting game of the series. Count on him at home in Game 6.

Leg 2: Jayson Tatum Over 7.5 Rebounds

Tatum has been more active on the glass in the last two games. He grabbed double-digit rebounds in Games 4 and 5, resuming a trend of strong rebounding performances he flashed in the Heat series. Tatum went under this total in the first three games of the series and failed to grab even seven in any of those games before he corralled 11 and 10 boards, respectively. At his size and given his extended time on the court (44 minutes in Game 5, 40.8 for the series), Tatum can surely go over this figure for the third game in a row.

Leg 3: Robert Williams 16+ Points + Rebounds

Williams posted his highest-scoring game of the Finals in Game 5, which made sense given he played a series-high 31 minutes. Aside from a forgettable Game 2, he’s been a force for Boston on defense and a plus on offense as well. He has a pair of double-digit rebounding games to his name against the Warriors and he had 10 points last time out. Williams has combined for more than 16 points and rebounds in each of the last three games as he’s played more minutes and been more involved in the offense. This is do-or-die for the Celtics and Williams, health permitting, will be on the court long enough to ensure he goes over once again.

Leg 4: Marcus Smart Over 14.5 Points

Smart, much like Williams, had a poor showing in Boston’s epic collapse in Game 2e. He finished with more turnovers (five) and fouls (four) than points (two). For the rest of the series, though, Smart has been a reliable scorer and shooter. He hasn’t scored less than 18 in the other four games and hit at least three three-pointers in each game. Smart, similar to Tatum, showed up in earlier elimination games by scoring 21 in Game 6 against Milwaukee and 24 in Game 7 versus the Heat. He’s certainly had some no-shows in the postseason, which dragged his average down considerably, but even with some single-digit scoring games Smart averages 15.8 ppg for the playoffs and 16.4 in the Finals. He could very well go over this total off three-pointers alone.

BET: Four-Leg, Same-Game Parlay (+525)

Jayson Tatum Over 25.5 Points

Jayson Tatum Over 7.5 Rebounds

Robert Williams 16+ Points + Rebounds

Marcus Smart Over 14.5 Points

