Warriors Win Game 5 Despite Off Night From Steph Curry
Steph Curry Massive NBA Finals MVP Favorite Entering Potential Title Clincher

Steph Curry is a massive favorite to win his first NBA Finals MVP now that the Warriors are one victory away from winning the NBA championship.

Steph Curry is likely one Warriors win away from securing his first career Finals MVP.

The Warriors grabbed a 3-2 series lead Monday against the Celtics in the NBA Finals after a 104-94 victory in Game 5. Although Curry didn’t produce his usual numbers, he is still the heavy favorite to win the MVP award with -400 odds at SI Sportsbook.

While Curry’s streak of 223 consecutive games and 132 straight playoff games with a three pointer came to an end after going 0 for 9 from deep in Game 5, the two-time MVP is still posting the best Finals numbers of his career.

Curry is averaging 30.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 46.6%. If the Warriors win the title, it seems inevitable Steph will capture the award.

Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after a three-point basket during the second half in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at Chase Center.

The only other Warrior even in consideration—and consideration is a loose definition —is Andrew Wiggins with +1600 odds. Klay Thompson owns +10000 odds.

Wiggins produced two monster performances in Games 5 and 6 to enter the conversation. The former No. 1 pick tallied 17 points and 16 rebounds in Game 5 and 26 points and 13 rebounds in Game 6 to go along with suburb defense. Wiggins has helped hold Tatum under 30 points in each game.

It’s a long shot but yet possible he could pull a repeat of Andre Iguodala in 2015 and take home the Finals MVP award if he produces an epic Game 6.

Celtics stars Jayson Tatum (+300) and Jaylen Brown (+1600) have the next-best odds after Curry at SI Sportsbook to win the award.

If Boston rallies to win the series, the award likely will go to Tatum as he’s been Boston’s best player and go-to scorer for the majority of the Finals.

Tatum has been living up to expectations in his first Finals appearance, averaging 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. He’s scored at least 20 points in every game since the series opener. Tatum opened at +175 odds on SI Sportsbook to win the Finals MVP before the series and was even favored after Boston took a 2-1 lead.

The Celtics have relied on him down the stretch to close out games and wouldn’t be in a position to win their first championship since 2008 without him.

Brown had a lot of consideration early after starting the series on a tear, but following a poor Game 5 performance he will need to carry the Celtics in the next two games to have a shot. Brown shot 5 for 18 and 0 for 5 from three and committed five turnovers.

Brown is slightly below Tatum with 21.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

With the Warriors grabbing the 3-2 series lead, the championship odds have once again heavily shifted with Golden State now owning -400 odds to win the title.

Boston entered Game 4 as the heavy favorite, but back-to-back losses have them at +310 to win the series. The Celtics were 7-0 following a playoff loss before Monday, but now must win two straight games to prevent a fourth Warriors title in eight years.

SI Sportsbook expects this series to go the distance with a 4-3 Warriors series win having +130 odds, while Golden State winning the title in Game 6 has +150 odds.

For those that believe in a Celtics comeback, the current line for them to win the series in 7 games is +300.

Warriors on Brink of Title

