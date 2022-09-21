The Thursday Night Football showdown between the Steelers and Browns is projected by SI Sportsbook to be the lowest-scoring game of Week 3 with a game total of just 38.5 points. If you are opposed to playing the side or total, you can instead focus a portion of your bankroll on player proposition wagering.

In Week 3, Mitchell Trubisky who has a record of 29-21 as a starter, will face off against Jacoby Brissett, who has posted a 14-23 record as a starter. With arguably two marginal quarterbacks dueling on the national stage, respected money is focusing on several intriguing markets involving skill position players.

Let’s take a deeper look at some of the best markets that pose as solid investment opportunities!

Kareem Hunt Over 2.5 receptions (+110)

Pittsburgh has allowed 13 receptions to backs through two games and both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are excellent pass-catchers. Hunt has thrived in his career in the passing game against Pittsburgh, hauling in 20 receptions for 180 yards and two touchdowns in six matchups. Hunt is a valued check-down target for Brissett this season, hauling in six receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown. Hunt’s reception market of 2.5 at +110 odds is a target of respected money.

Nick Chubb Anytime Touchdown (-125)

Chubb has rushed for the second-most rushing yards (228) in the league, while adding three touchdowns. Chubb has averaged 66.1 yards per game on the ground in seven games against the Steelers, but should find easier sledding due to the absence of linebacker T.J. Watt (pectoral) on the Pittsburgh front seven. The Steelers, who have surrendered 128.5 rushing yards per game, allowed Damien Harris to find paydirt in last week’s loss to the Patriots. Chubb, who scored three rushing touchdowns in Week 2 against the Jets, has found the end zone in eight of his last 16 (50%) games. A deeper dive reveals that the fifth-year veteran has scored in 17 of his last 28 (60.7%) games dating back to 2020. His -125 odds on “Anytime Touchdown” finds the juice worth the squeeze, despite finding the lowest posted total (38.5) on the Week 3 betting board.

Myles Garrett Over 0.5 sacks (-133)

Myles Garrett, one of the NFL’s best pass rushers, has 61.5 sacks in 70 career games. Garrett has three sacks in the first two games this season and Thursday he will face Trubisky, who has already been sacked four times. In eight career games against the Steelers, the 2017 No. 1 overall pick has recorded six sacks. SI Sportsbook lists Garrett with a projection of 0.5 sacks at -133 odds on the over. The former Texas A&M standout has tallied at least 0.5 sacks in 14 of his last 19 games (73.7%) and is poised to get at least one sack against a rival we know he has animosity for. Don’t forget that we are only a few seasons removed from the ugly helmet swinging incident between Garrett and Mason Rudolph. My money is backing that the elite defensive talent gets to Trubisky at least once.

Chris Boswell Over 1.5 field goals (+120)

In a potential low-scoring game where respected money in Vegas is backing the under on the lowest total on the board, Pittsburgh’s top offensive weapon could very well be place kicker Chris Boswell. SI Sportsbook lists Boswell with projections of 1.5 field goals juiced to the under at -188 odds. Boswell has multiple field goals in both games this season and has made multiple field goals in 11 of his last 15 games (73.3%). The value is too good to pass up at +120 odds.

