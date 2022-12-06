Browns-Bengals Week 14 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Bengals are favored at home against the Bengals in Week 14 in the second meeting between the teams.

Joe Burrow and the red-hot Bengals host Nick Chubb and the Browns in a AFC North showdown in Week 14.

Cincinnati upset Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, 27-24, last week as 2.5-point home underdogs and has won four consecutive games, while also covering against the spread (ATS) in each of those games. Since losing their season opener to the Steelers, the Bengals are 4-0 both straight-up (SU) and ATS at Paycor Stadium.

Cleveland started Deshaun Watson under center for the first time in Week 13 and has now won consecutive games for the first time this season. The 27-14 win over the Texans snapped a four-game road losing streak.

After upsetting the Bengals, 32-13, as three-point home underdogs on Monday night Football in Week 8, the Browns have now won five consecutive meetings over their division rival. Cleveland is also 8-2 SU in the last 10 meetings but more importantly for bettor, the Bengals hold a decisive 6-4 ATS edge.

The rivalry has not been short on scoring as the two clubs have played 7-1-2 to the over in the last 10 in the series.

Moneyline: Browns (+205) | Bengals (-250)

Spread: CLE +6 (-110) | CIN -6 (-110)

Total: 47.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Dec. 11, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

Browns Straight-Up Record: 5-7

Browns Against The Spread Record: 6-6

Bengals Straight-Up Record: 8-4

Bengals Against The Spread Record: 9-3

Bet on Browns-Bengals at SI Sportsbook

Odds and Betting Insights

The Browns own the league’s fourth-best rushing attack (156 yards per game) and encounter a Bengal’s defense that ranks in the middle of the pack by allowing 114.3 rushing yards. Chubb and Kareem Hunt have combined for 17 touchdowns on the year and find a favorable matchup against a Bengals’ defense that has allowed eight touchdowns to running backs over the last six games.

The powerful duo combined for 176 yards from scrimmage in the first matchup, highlighted by two rushing touchdowns from Chubb. Amari Cooper dominated in the air, grabbing five of seven targets for a game-high 131 yards and a touchdown.

The Bengals possess the NFL’s fourth-best statistical aerial attack by averaging 271.5 passing yards per game and face Cleveland’s 15th-ranked pass defense allowing 214.8 passing yards per game to quarterbacks. The Browns have struggled against the pass over the last five games, allowing nine passing touchdowns.

Burrow ranks second in the passing yards (3,446) and passing touchdowns (25) and welcomed back Ja’marr Chase last week against Kansas City. The star wideout, who missed the first matchup with Cleveland back in Week 8, hauled in seven of eight targets for 97 yards after missing four games with a hip injury.

Since starting the season with consecutive losses to the Steelers and Cowboys, Cincinnati is 8-2 with a corresponding 9-1 ATS record. The Bengals have been a tremendously lucrative team to invest in dating back to last season by posting an amazing 17-3 ATS (85%) mark over their last 20 games (including playoffs).

Bettors can take part in SI Sportsbook’s free Perfect 10 contest each week during the NFL season. The weekly game requires bettors to make 10 selections against the spread for a chance at a share of a $10,000 prize. Every bettor who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:

• Week 14 NFL Matchups, Odds

• France-England Odds

• Netherlands-Argentina Odds

• Croatia-Brazil Odds

• College Football Bowl Games Odds

• Week 14 Waiver Wire

• NFL Power Rankings

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.