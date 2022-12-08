The Dolphins are 3.5-point favorites as they look to start a new winning streak.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins head west for a pivotal AFC showdown with Justin Herbert and the Chargers in Week 14.

Miami, which saw its five-game winning streak snapped last week by San Francisco, has drawn the ire of burned bettors due to posting a dismal 3-6 against the spread (33.3%) mark over the last nine games overall. Tagovailoa will face a suspect Chargers defense that is ranked 30th in scoring, allowing 25.8 points per game.

Los Angeles, which has lost three of its last four games, has dropped two straight at SoFi Stadium. Justin Herbert, who ranks fourth among all quarterbacks in passing yards (3,339), will need to match the production of the high-powered Miami offense.

The Dolphins, who are 5-2 SU and ATS in the last seven meetings with the Chargers dating back to 2013, will likely find themselves in one of the highest scoring games of the week. The game has been assigned a 51.5-point total by oddsmakers.

Dolphins vs. Chargers Odds

Moneyline: Dolphins (-175) | Chargers (+145)

Spread: MIA -3.5 (-110) | LAC +3.5 (-110)

Total: 51.5– Over: (-110) | Under: 51.5 (-110)

Game Info: Dec. 11, 2022 | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC

Dolphins Straight-Up Record: 8-4

Dolphins Against The Spread Record: 6-6

Chargers Straight-Up Record: 6-6

Chargers Against The Spread Record: 7-5

Odds and Betting Insights

Miami running backs, who rank 28th in rushing (only 89.7 yards per game on the ground), find a favorable matchup against a Chargers defense that has allowed 15 total touchdowns to opposing running backs.

Miami’s aerial attack is anchored by Tyreek Hill, who leads the NFL in receptions (96) and receiving yards (1,379). The Dolphins, who rank second in the NFL with an average of 290.5 passing yards per game, should be able to exploit a Chargers defense that has surrendered eight total touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks over the last three games.

For the Chargers, Austin Ekeler ranks among the league leaders in touchdowns (12), while leading all running backs in receptions (85). However, the veteran faces a difficult matchup on the ground against a Dolphins defense that has surrendered the ninth-fewest rushing yards per game (110.5).

Keenan Allen, who has grabbed 16 receptions for 231 yards and two touchdowns in three games since returning from his hamstring injury, may need to continue to shoulder the load if fellow wideout Mike Williams is forced to sit with his nagging ankle injury.

