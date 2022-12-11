The New England Patriots (6-6) head to State Farm Stadium to face the Arizona Cardinals (4-8) for this week’s Monday Night Football contest. The Cardinals are home dogs, with the Patriots favored by 1.5, and the game total has been set at 42.5.

After making the 2021 playoffs and finishing with an 11-6 record, the Cardinals have disappointed in 2022, losing twice as many games as they’ve won. They find themselves as home underdogs here, despite the fact that the team is finally close to full health. Kyler Murray will have both DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown available for this game. Across six games played, Hopkins is averaging 10.7 targets and 100 receiving yards per game. If Patriots head coach Bill Belichick chooses to take him out of the game, Brown is averaging 76 yards and 10.3 targets per game across the seven he’s played. The team is missing tight end Zach Ertz, but a healthy James Conner should help balance the attack on the ground. The Cardinals offense is averaging 22 points and 334 yards per game this year. They are going to have their work cut out for them vs. a New England top-seven defense, allowing only 18.8 points per game. The Patriots have allowed opposing QBs only 200 passing yards per game while limiting runners to 111 yards per game.

© Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here is where the line stands at SI Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Patriots (-100) | Cardinals (+100)

Patriots (-100) | Cardinals (+100) Spread: Patriots -1.5 (-110) | Cardinals +1.5 (-118)

Patriots -1.5 (-110) | Cardinals +1.5 (-118) Total: 42.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

This 2022 Patriots team succeeds on the back of that strong defense as the offense is scoring an average of only 20.8 points (20th) with 319 yards per game (24th). This contest will feature game-managing QB Mac Jones without top receiver Jakobi Meyers. Davante Parker and Nelson Agholor will step up in Meyers’s place vs. an Arizona defense that has allowed 245 passing yards and 26.8 points per game (30th). Running back Rhamondre Stevenson will also soak up more targets while leading a ground game vs. a solid Arizona run defense allowing 110 ground yards per game.

The Arizona Cardinals are 6-6 ATS.

The Patriots are 6-5-1 ATS.

Cardinals games have gone over five times.

Patriots games have gone over six times.

The Cardinals are 1-2-1 as home underdogs.

The Patriots are 0-2 as road favorites.

In a game that is expected to be close, I’ll take the home team plus the points. Yes, the Cardinals’ pass defense has been suspect, but I am not convinced Mac Jones is the guy to exploit that deficiency.

The Pick: Cardinals +1.5