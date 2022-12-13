The NFL season is winding down, and playoff scenarios are coming into play.



Yes, it’s that time of year when plenty of games feature “If Team A Wins and Team B loses and Team C ties, then Team A clinches” scenarios.

These games carry plenty of significance, making them more exciting for bettors to target. Plenty of exciting games have implications, and there’s little to no concern about starters being rested.



Here are the top NFL games to bet on to close out 2022. Almost all of Week 17 misses the cut since only one game meets the Dec. 31 cutoff.

JIM RASSOL/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dec. 17: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills



The Bills can all but wrap up the AFC East when they host the Dolphins on Saturday night and aim to even the season series against the team that handed them their first loss. Miami won the first matchup, 21-19, in Week 3 but is currently two games behind the Bills in the AFC East with four games remaining.



This is a fascinating game with two high-powered offenses, although they only combined for 40 points in Week 3. Buffalo is a 7.5-point favorite at SI Sportsbook due to the uncertainty of whether or not Tyreek Hill will play.



The Bills need the win to stay ahead of Kansas City in the race for home-field advantage, while the Dolphins are trying to secure a wild-card berth.

Dec. 18: Detroit Lions at New York Jets



This is not a game we expected to matter in Week 15.



The Lions seemed dead in the water at 1-6 but have since gone 5-1 to enter the NFC playoff picture. They now face a Jets team on the outside looking in at the AFC playoff picture and needs a win Sunday.



Detroit is a 1.5-point road favorite at SI Sportsbook, which is quite rare. While the Lions are playing well, the Jets have a stout defense that can limit offenses.



Mike White’s status could affect where this final number sits since bettors will be more confident fading Zach Wilson.

Dec. 24: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys



The second edition of Eagles-Cowboys takes place in Dallas in Week 16. Philadelphia won the first game at home, but that came against Cooper Rush.



Dallas is playing at a high level, and this could be a potential playoff preview. The Cowboys need some help to win the division since they are two games back, but a win Sunday would prevent Philadelphia from resting its starters down the stretch.



This promises to be a must-watch game with high stakes, and it will be quite interesting to see where this line opens and closes.

Dec. 24: Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots



This matchup features plenty of playoff implications and should be fun to bet on, with Bill Belichick’s defense trying to slow down the Bengals’ offense.



The Bengals are tied with the Ravens atop the AFC North and are trying to keep pace until the Week 18 rematch in Cincinnati.



The Patriots win over the Cardinals on Monday night has them in the 7-seed in the AFC, but they are tied with the Chargers and Jets. They cannot afford slip-ups.



This game likely will feature the Bengals as road favorites, although much could depend on the status of Tee Higgins.

Dec. 29: Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans



The final game of 2022 should have plenty of intrigue.



The Cowboys will either be coming off a humungous win or an excruciating loss against the Eagles, which could affect their mindset for this game.



The Titans should win the AFC South, but they made life more difficult when they lost to the Jaguars, 36-22, last Sunday. They own a two-game lead over the Jaguars but will meet again in Week 18 in Jacksonville.



Tennessee doesn’t want to enter that Week 18 game needing a win. Dallas should be a small road favorite but could have issues slowing down Derrick Henry.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.