Giants-Commanders Week 15 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Commanders are home favorites against the Giants in Week 15 in a matchup that will potentially decide a wild-card spot.

Two weeks after playing to a 20-20 tie at Metlife Stadium, the Giants and Commanders get to do it all over again, this time at FedEx Field.

These NFC East foes with identical 7–5–1 records, are clinging onto the final two playoff spots with the Seahawks and Lions looming. Washington wins the tiebreaker because its division record (1–2–1) is better than New York’s (0–3–1).

Just two seasons ago, the Commanders (then the Football Team) won the division with seven wins. Now, all four teams are in play for the postseason in December.

Washington is favored at home and was the favorite in New York in Week 13. The Commanders were idle last week, which allowed them two full weeks to gameplan for the Giants, who spent last Sunday on the business end of an Eagles blowout.

Giants vs. Commanders Odds

Moneyline: Giants (+175) | Commanders (-213)

Spread: NYG +4.5 (-110) | WAS -4.5 (-110)

Total: 40.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Dec. 18, 2022 | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC

Giants Straight-Up Record: 7–5–1

Giants Against the Spread Record: 9–4

Commanders Straight-Up Record: 7–5–1

Commanders Against the Spread Record: 7–5–1

Taylor Heinicke put Washington up 10-0 in the first quarter of the last meeting and tossed the game-tying touchdown in the final seconds of the fourth in perhaps his best game of the season. He finished with 275 yards and two touchdowns, though he did take five sacks and lost a fumble.

The Commanders found plenty of success on the ground against the Giants and finished with 165 yards rushing. Most of that total belonged to rookie Brian Robinson Jr., who toted the ball 21 times for 96 yards. The heart of this offense is its rushing attack, where Robinson is complemented by Antonio Gibson. Ron Rivera’s offense ranks bottom 10 in scoring (19.5 points per game) and passing yards (201.7) and is in the top half of the league in rushing yards per game (124.5).

Washington’s defense keeps the team competitive. No opponent has scored more than 21 points against this unit since the Cowboys in Week 4. It held the Eagles, the league’s highest-scoring offense, to 21 points in November and handed the No. 1 seed in the NFC its only loss. The Commanders rank top 10 in scoring (19.7 points per game) and rushing (110.4) and passing (200.1) yards per game.

The Giants got a solid outing in the first meeting from quarterback Daniel Jones, who finished with 200 passing yards and a score and added 71 rushing yards. Jones has done well to clean up his turnovers in his fourth season, though he did lose a fumble in that game.

Despite a heavy workload, Saquon Barkley was largely bottled up. He finished with 81 yards on 23 touches, though he did find the end zone. New York’s workhorse is questionable for Sunday’s game with a neck injury. He was able to suit up last week against Philly—he just wasn’t very effective.

New York’s scoring average (20.5 points per game) isn’t much higher than Washington’s and it also has greater success on the ground than through the air. Brian Daboll’s offense ranks sixth in rushing yards (147.6 per game) but 28th in passing (180.5).

The Giants’ defense was great across the team’s 6–1 start but over its last six games (1-4-1) it has allowed 30-plus points twice and a season-high 48 last week to the Eagles. New York is fine against the pass (216.1 yards per game) but gets gashed on the ground, allowing the fourth-most rushing yards per game (149.7).

Odds and Betting Insights

The over is 3–0–1 in New York’s last three games after just two of its first nine contests went over the total. The Giants are also 3–1 against the spread as a road underdog. Conversely, the Commanders are 2–0 as a home favorite this year. The over is 4–1–1 over Washington’s last six games.

