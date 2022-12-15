Skip to main content
SI Sportsbook's Perfect 10 Breakdown: Week 15
Florida-Oregon State Las Vegas Bowl Odds, Lines, Spread and Betting Preview

No. 14 Oregon State is a double-digit favorite against Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Oregon State Beavers
Florida Gators
A legendary SEC power collides with one of the nation’s biggest surprises in the Las Vegas Bowl when Florida faces No. 14 Oregon State.

Oregon State started the year unranked but a strong 9-3 season placed the Beavers in the top 15 and has them as big favorites against Florida. The Gators are limping into this game, having lost two straight and four of their last six games.

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson will skip this game after declaring for the NFL draft and that leaves the Gators with a huge hole at quarterback. Backup quarterback Jalen Kitna was dismissed from the team following an arrest on child pornography charges. Jack Miller III is slated to start versus Oregon State.

Florida vs. Oregon State Las Vegas Bowl Odds

  • Spread: Florida +10 (-110) | Oregon State -10 (-118)
  • Moneyline: FLA (+275) | ORST (-400)
  • Total: 53 – Over (-118) | Under (-110)
  • Game Info: Dec. 17, 2022 | 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPN
  • Location: Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, Nev.

Florida Straight-Up Record: 6-6
Florida Against the Spread Record: 7-5

Oregon State Straight-Up Record: 9-3
Oregon State Against the Spread Record: 10-2

Odds and Betting Insights

The biggest trend to follow in this game is Oregon State’s 10-2 against the spread (ATS) mark, the second-best in the nation behind only Tulane. The Beavers have covered the spread in each of their last six games.

While Florida is a perfect 5-0 ATS as an underdog, it faces an uphill battle due to the depleted roster and lack of an established quarterback.

Both teams’ games went over the projection in seven of 12 games.

