SI Sportsbook's Perfect 10 Breakdown: Week 15
Miami (Ohio)-UAB Bahamas Bowl Odds, Lines, Spread and Betting Preview

UAB is a double-digit favorite against Miami (Ohio) in the Bahamas Bowl in the first game of the bowl season.

UAB and Miami (Ohio) kick off the 2022-23 college football season Friday when they clash in the Bahamas Bowl at 11:30 a.m. ET in the Bahamas.

This matchup features a pair of 6-6 teams that each won their respective final games to reach .500. The Blazers won, 37-27, at Louisiana Tech in its last game, while the RedHawks defeated Ball State, 18-17, to claim that sixth victory.

UAB’s DeWayne McBride is the player to watch in this game after leading the country with 1,713 rushing yards this season. Miami ranks 40th in the country by allowing 135.5 rushing yards per game this season.

Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB Bahamas Bowl Odds

  • Spread: Miami (Ohio) +10.5 (-105) | UAB -10.5 (-125)
  • Moneyline: M-OH (+310) | UAB (-500)
  • Total: 45 – Over (-118) | Under (-110)
  • Game Info: Dec. 16, 2022 | 11:30 a.m. ET | ESPN
  • Location: Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium | Nassau, Bahamas

Miami (Ohio) Straight-Up Record: 6-6
Miami (Ohio) Against the Spread Record: 5-7

UAB Straight-Up Record: 6-6
UAB Against the Spread Record: 4-8

Odds and Betting Insight

UAB posted one of the worst against the spread (ATS) records in the country with its 4-8 mark, while Miami finished below .500 as well.

One trend to note is that nine of the RedHawks’ 12 games have gone under the posted total, while the Blazers’ go under the total half of the time. However, two of Miami’s last three games have cleared the point projection.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.

