BYU-SMU New Mexico Bowl Odds, Lines, Spread and Betting Preview

BYU and SMU produced an all-time classic in the 1980 Holiday Bowl, and 42 years later, they’ll try to reproduce that magic in the New Mexico Bowl.



That 1980 classic featured BYU rallying from a 20-point deficit in the final minutes and stunning SMU on a Hail Mary touchdown pass from Jim McMahon. That SMU team featured future NFL Hall-of-Famer and first-round pick Eric Dickerson.

ABC can only hope for a similar result this time around, but this rendition will, unfortunately, be missing some star power.



SMU receiver Rashee Rice leads the nation in receiving yards per game but has declared for the NFL draft and will miss the game. BYU quarterback Jaren Hall is reportedly expected to also miss the game due to an ankle injury.

BYU vs. SMU New Mexico Bowl Odds

Spread: BYU +4 (-110) | SMU -4 (-118)

BYU +4 (-110) | SMU -4 (-118) Moneyline: BYU (+145) | SMU (-200)

BYU (+145) | SMU (-200) Total: 64.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-118)

64.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-118) Game Info: Dec. 17, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. ET | ABC

Dec. 17, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. ET | ABC Location: University Stadium | Albuquerque, N.M.

BYU Straight-Up Record: 7-5

BYU Against the Spread Record: 4-8

SMU Straight-Up Record: 7-5

SMU Against the Spread Record: 5-7

Odds and Betting Insights

While SMU has the nation’s 13th-highest scoring offense, the teams could struggle to get to 65 points if Hall is out as expected. The over cashed in eight of BYU’s 12 games, compared to just five of SMU’s 12 contests.

The Mustangs are 4-3 against the spread (ATS) as a favorite this year despite their 5-7 ATS mark, though they did fail to cover last time out as a favorite against Memphis. BYU is 1-2 both straight-up and ATS as an underdog, but those defeats came against Notre Dame and Oregon, while the Cougars upset Boise State.



If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.