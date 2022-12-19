Skip to main content
College Football Playoff Preview: TCU Meets Michigan, Ohio State Takes On Georgia
Air Force-Baylor Armed Forces Bowl Odds, Lines, Spread and Betting Preview

Baylor is a small favorite over Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl.

Baylor, playing less than 100 miles from its campus, is technically the road team against Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl.

This is the fourth meeting between the two programs and the first since 1977. The Bears have won all three previous matchups against the Falcons.

Baylor (6-6), despite having a worse record than Air Force (9-3) and ending the regular season with three straight losses, is favored.

The Falcons have the country’s top rushing offense by a wide margin. They run for 330.6 yards per game and accordingly lead the nation in time of possession. Ironically, the air game is an afterthought for Air Force, which rushed Brad Robert 308 times this season for 1,612 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The Bears, for their part, have a strong run game as well, led by freshman Richard Reese, who found the end zone 14 times this year. Air Force can counter with a top-10 run defense.

Baylor vs. Air Force Armed Forces Bowl Odds

Spread: Air Force +4.5 (-118) | Baylor -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline: AFA (+155) | BAY (-200)
Total: 46.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-118)
Game Info: Dec. 22, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN
Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium | Fort Worth, Texas

Baylor Record: 6–6
Baylor Against the Spread Record: 7–5

Air Force Straight-Up Record: 9–3
Air Force Against the Spread Record: 6–6

Nov 25, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Richard Reese (29) runs for yards after catching a pass during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Odds and Betting Insight

Eight of Baylor’s 12 games this season have gone over, one of the highest hit rates in the country. Two of its last three games have stayed under, though. Unsurprisingly given its style of play, only five Air Force games have hit the over.

The Bears have covered once more than the Falcons and are 3–3 as a favorite against the spread. This game marks the first time this season Air Force is an underdog.

Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest for a Shot at $10,000!

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.

