College Football Playoff Preview: TCU Meets Michigan, Ohio State Takes On Georgia

Liberty-Toledo Boca Raton Bowl Odds, Lines, Spread and Betting Preview

A best bet for the Boca Raton Bowl between favored Toledo and Liberty.

The Boca Raton Bowl features Liberty and Toledo clashing at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla., on Dec. 20.

Liberty is staggering into this game. Coach Hugh Freeze bolted for Auburn and left a sour taste on the way out with three straight losses, capped by a complete flop against major underdog New Mexico State. The Flames’ third-leading tackler, linebacker Ahmad Walker, has exited via the portal. The Flames will have to prove that they haven’t checked out on the season.

The Rockets showed up big in Detroit to beat Ohio for the MAC championship, and should have some pep in their Midwest step when they get to South Florida. Quarterback Dequan Finn, who has passed for more than 2,100 yards and run for more than 600 this season despite being slowed by injuries at varying points, looked healthy in the MAC title game and could have a big night.

Liberty vs. Toledo Boca Raton Bowl Odds

  • Spread: Liberty +4.5 (-110) | Toledo -4.5 (-118)
  • Moneyline: LIB (+155) | TOL (-200)
  • Total: 54 – Over (-110) | Under (-118)
  • Game Info: Dec. 20, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN
  • Location: FAU Stadium | Boca Raton, Fla.

Liberty Straight-Up Record: 8-4
Liberty Against the Spread Record: 5-7

Toledo Straight-Up Record: 8-5
Toledo Against the Spread Record: 5-8

Odds and Betting Insights

Both teams struggled against the spread (ATS) this year with below .500 records. Liberty failed to cover in each of its last three games – all losses. Even with its win and cover last time out, Toledo is just 1-4-1 ATS in its last six games.

The over cashed in half of Liberty’s games, while the under cashed in seven of Toledo’s 13 games including four of the last five.

BET: Toledo -4.5 (-118)

Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest for a Shot at $10,000!

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.

