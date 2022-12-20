Giants-Vikings Week 16 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Vikings continue to be an impressive home team (7-1), other than their 40-3 loss to the Cowboys in Week 11. After a disastrous first half versus the Colts (outscored 33-0) in Week 15, Minnesota delivered the biggest comeback in NFL history, along with its NFC North division title since 2017.

On the downside, the Vikings have only two more points (351) than their opponents (349), something that will haunt them in the postseason. Minnesota holds a one-game lead over the 49ers for the 2-seed while training the Eagles by two wins for a first-round bye and the 1-seed.

The new coaching staff for the Giants has done an excellent job in their first season, leading to an 8-5-1 record (4-2 on the road) despite an underwhelming passing offense and receiving corps. New York sits sixth in the NFC with a 1.5-game lead over the Seahawks and Lions for a postseason berth. They face two top teams (Vikings and Eagles) on the road over the next three weeks, sandwiched around a home game versus the Colts. The Giants would lock up a trip to the playoffs with two more wins. If the Lions or Seattle lose, New York would only need one victory to end their six-year postseason drought. Over the past seven weeks, the Giants are 2-4-1 with opponents outscoring them by 45 points.

Moneyline: Giants (+145) | Vikings (-175)

Spread: NYG +5.5 (-150) | MIN -5.5 (+125)

Total: 47.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Game Info: December 24th, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

Giants Straight-Up Record: 8-5-1

Giants Against The Spread Record: 10-4

Vikings Straight-Up Record: 11-3

Vikings Against The Spread Record: 6-7-1

Odds and Betting Insights

The Vikings have a clear edge in this matchup based on offensive firepower. They have one of the best wide receivers, plus talent at running back and tight end. Minnesota will force the Giants to defend the whole field, helping the chances of running the ball well versus a porous New York run defense (360/1,943/15 – 5.4 yards per carry).

The best way to beat the Vikings is via the pass, highlighted by their failure in five of their past six games (330/1, 301/2, 382/2, 369/0, 330/3, and 182/1). The Giants passed for less than 230 yards in all but one matchup this season.

• The Vikings are 6-1 at home in games favored by 3.5 or less

• Four straight Minnesota games have gone over and eight of their last 11)

• The Giants are 7-2 as an underdog

• The under is 8-4-1 in New York’s games

• New York is 2-3-1 straight-up vs. teams

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.