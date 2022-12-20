Skip to main content
College Football Playoff Preview: TCU Meets Michigan, Ohio State Takes On Georgia
Houston is favored by a touchdown against Louisiana in the Independence Bowl.

Louisiana is up against one of the best offenses in college football when it takes on Houston in the Independence Bowl.

The Cougars rank 13th in the country in points per game behind an electric passing offense led by quarterback Clayton Tune but allow nearly as many points as they score. The Ragin’ Cajuns rely more on defense to win games and will have the chance to move the ball against one of the worst passing defenses in the FBS.

Louisiana became bowl eligible in its regular-season finale, a win over Texas State, and Houston did so in mid-November but failed to deliver on preseason expectations after beginning the season in the AP Top 25.

This is the 10th meeting between these programs and the first since 2006, a Ragin’ Cajuns win. The Cougars lead the all-time series, 6-3.

Louisiana vs. Houston Independence Bowl Odds

Spread: Louisiana +7 (-110) | Houston -7 (-118)
Moneyline: UL (+200) | HOU (-300)
Total: 57 – Over (-118) | Under (-110)
Game Info: Dec. 23, 2022 | 3 p.m. ET | ESPN
Location: Independence Stadium | Shreveport, La.

Louisiana Straight-Up Record: 6–6
Louisiana Against the Spread Record: 7–5

Houston Straight-Up Record: 7–5
Houston Against the Spread Record: 4–8

Odds and Betting Insight

The over is 9–2–1 in Houston’s games this season, one of the highest hit rates in the nation, although the last two pushed and went under.

The Cougars have severely underperformed as a favorite this season with a 1–7 mark against the spread (ATS).

Louisiana has performed better ATS on the year and is 2–2 as an underdog. Half of the Ragin’ Cajuns’ games hit the over this season, including their last two.

Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest for a Shot at $10,000!

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.

