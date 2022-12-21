Jaguars-Jets ‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 16 Player Props to Target

The Jaguars head to MetLife Stadium to take on the Jets in Week 16 for Thursday Night Football. Both teams still have some playoff hopes, and this game could be fun. Zach Wilson starts on a short week for the Jets, while Trevor Lawrence, fresh off an upset overtime win versus the Cowboys, goes back to work for the Jaguars.

The game total is set at only 38 points with the Jets favored by 1.5 points.

If you want to get in on the action, here are some player props to target at SI Sportsbook for this AFC matchup with playoff implications.

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Lawrence Over 13.5 Rushing Yards (-120)

Trevor Lawrence Anytime Touchdown (+450)

The Jets are tough versus the pass, but they have allowed an average of 18 rushing yards per game and four total rushing touchdowns to quarterbacks this year. Lawrence has gone over this rushing prop in five of his last seven games, and his four rushing touchdowns this season are tied with Jaguars running back Travis Etienne. Why not take a long shot on a +450 payout?

Garrett Wilson over 56.5 receiving yards (-120)

It feels like we are getting a discount here because Zach Wilson is starting but It doesn’t matter who is in at quarterback—Garrett Wilson will be targeted. Garrett Wilson has exceeded this receiving prop in five of his last six games, with both Mike White and Zach Wilson throwing him the ball, and the bonus is that the Jaguars have allowed the eighth-most receiving yards per game to wideouts. Garrett Wilson leads the Jets 69 receiving yards per game and 110 targets.

Tyler Conklin over 21.5 receiving yards (-120)

The Jaguars have allowed 75 receiving yards per game to tight ends across the last four contests. Tyler Conklin averages five targets and 30.4 receiving yards per game, and his 339 routes run this year ranks seventh at the position. This is a nice, low prop, and I am willing to bet on the over.

Evan Engram over 42.5 receiving yards (-120)

Evan Engram has 25 targets for 224 yards across the past two games, and both ended in upset Jaguars’ wins. If I am Jacksonville, I am not changing a thing. Engram has run 385 routes this year (fourth), and he’s blocking on only 8% of his snaps. He and Lawrence have connected well as of late, and the Jets allow an average of 53 yards per game to tight ends this year and 46 yards per game across the last four. It could be close but I am betting on a hot Jaguars team to grab the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.