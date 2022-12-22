Skip to main content
College Football Playoff Preview: TCU Meets Michigan, Ohio State Takes On Georgia
Kansas-Arkansas Liberty Bowl Odds, Lines, Spread and Betting Preview

Arkansas is favored by a field goal against Kansas in the Liberty Bowl.

Kansas and Arkansas will see one another for the first time this century in the Liberty Bowl.

Promising starts for the Jayhawks and Razorbacks ended up going sideways in the second half of the season. Still, Kansas qualified for its first bowl game since 2009 and Arkansas is going bowling for the second year in a row.

The high point total for this total is both a nod to the quality of these offenses, which both average more than 30 points per game, and an indictment of two defenses that allow more than 450 yards of total offense on average.

Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels, who was injured in October, returned to the field in November and adds a wrinkle to this offense with his dual-threat abilities. He’ll be up against Razorbacks quarterback K.J. Jefferson, who recently announced his intention to return to Fayetteville in 2023.

Kansas vs. Arkansas Liberty Bowl Odds

Spread: Kansas +3 (-118) | Arkansas -3 (-110)
Moneyline: KAN (+115) | ARK (-150)
Total: 69 – Over (-118) | Under (-110)
Game Info: Dec. 28, 2022 | 5:30 p.m. ET | ESPN
Location: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium | Memphis, Tenn.

Kansas Straight-Up Record: 6–6
Kansas Against the Spread Record: 7–4–1

Arkansas Straight-Up Record: 6–6
Arkansas Against the Spread Record: 6–6

Nov 25, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) throws a pass against the Missouri Tigers during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

Odds and Betting Insight

The Jayhawks began the season 7–1–1 against the spread (ATS) but failed to cover their final three games. Their games went over more often than not with an 8–4 mark favoring that result, including their last three contests.

The Razorbacks did not perform as well ATS but did cover in four of their last six games. Arkansas’s games hit the over nine out of 12 times this year, tied for the third-highest rate in the FBS.

Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest for a Shot at $10,000!

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.

