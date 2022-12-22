Saints-Browns Week 16 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Saints (5-9) heads to Cleveland to face the Browns (6-8) in Week 16.

Despite their losing record, New Orleans is in the mix to win the NFC South. The Browns also still have playoff hopes. Both teams are in third in their divisions.

The Browns are favored by less than a field goal, and the game total of 32.5 is the lowest of the week at SI Sportsbook.

This is a game that will most likely play out mostly on the ground.

The Browns have won two of their last three with DeShaun Watson now at quarterback, despite Watson’s subpar play. Watson does not yet resemble the player he was in 2020, and the rust has not been shaken off. His 60.9% completion rate ranks 49th among 71 quarterbacks that have seen the field this year. Despite having talented weapons in receivers Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones and tight David Njoku, Watson averages 189 yards passing per game with two total touchdowns across those three games.

Nick Chub has been the motor of this offense this year, and he continues to carry the ball efficiently, averaging five yards per attempt. His 1,252 rushing yards rank third among running backs. Offensively, the Browns are scoring 22.4 points per game (13th), while their defense is allowing 23.3 points per game (20th).

The way to attack Cleveland is on the ground as their run defense has allowed the sixth-most rushing yards to running backs and 17 rushing touchdowns. They are better versus the pass, as their 209 passing yards allowed per game ranks 12th.

The Saints have settled on Andy Dalton at quarterback with mixed results. Dalton has four wins this season across 11 starts, and Dalton’s 213 passing yards per game ranks 23rd despite having capable weapons in Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry.

Alvin Kamara has underperformed this season but with no Mark Ingram, we should expect heavy doses of the pass-catching back versus the struggling Browns’ run defense. The Saints average 20.4 points per game this season (22nd), while their defense is allowing 22.5 points per game (17th). The Saints’ formerly strong run defense has allowed the 10th-most ground yards this year, and Chubb should find success Saturday. The Saints are allowing only 195 passing yards per game this year, and they should be able to contain a struggling Watson.

Moneyline: Saints (+125) | Browns (-150)

Spread: NO +2.5 (+100) | CLE -2.5 (-118)

Total: 32.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Dec. 24, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

Saints Straight-Up Record: 5-9

Saints Against The Spread Record: 6-8

Browns Straight-Up Record: 6-8

Saints Against The Spread Record: 7-7

Odds and Betting Insights

Cleveland’s games have gone over seven times, compared to six times for the Saints.

The Browns are 2-2 against the spread (ATS) as home favorites, while New Orleans is 1-3 ATS as road underdogs. Dalton is also 0-4 on the road this season.

