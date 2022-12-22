Texas Tech carries a three-game winning streak into the Texas Bowl against Ole Miss, which dropped three in a row to end the year.



Regardless, the Rebels are favorites in the seventh meeting between the programs. Ole Miss is 4–2 against the Red Raiders overall (3–0 in bowl games) and won the most recent regular-season meeting, 47-27, in 2018.

After some speculation, Lane Kiffin is still at the helm in Oxford. The Rebels have yet to miss a bowl game with Kiffin coaching, and they'll lean on the nation's No. 3 rushing offense against Texas Tech. Led by running back Quinshon Judkins, who romped for 1,476 yards this year, three players gained at least 500 yards on the ground, including quarterback Jaxson Dart.



The Red Raiders cycled through three quarterbacks this season, but the presumptive starter in their bowl game is Tyler Slough, who threw for 436 yards and two scores in an overtime win against Oklahoma last time out.

Daniel Dunn/USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss Texas Bowl Odds

Spread: Texas Tech +3.5 (-118) | Ole Miss -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: TTU (+138) | MISS (-188)

Total: 69.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-118)

Game Info: Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 | 9 p.m. ET | ESPN

Location: NRG Stadium | Houston, TX



Texas Tech Straight-Up Record: 7–5

Texas Tech Against the Spread Record: 7–5



Ole Miss Straight-Up Record: 8–4

Ole Miss Against the Spread Record: 4–7–1



Betting Insights

The Red Raiders covered their final three games and went 4–3 against the spread this year as underdogs with three wins straight up. The over was 8–4 in Red Raiders games this season, though this point total is a season-high.



The Rebels went 1–3–1 against the spread down the stretch run of their season and were just 3–5–1 as favorites against the spread. The over hit in half of their games this year, and this will be a season-high point total for Ole Miss as well.

